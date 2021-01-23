How to login to Free Fire OB 26 Advance Server: Step-by-step beginners guide with Activation Code

The developers of Free Fire release an Advance Server to test all the features before they are incorporated into the game. A few days back, the OB 26 Advance Server was made available to players.

It consists of various new aspects, including two new characters, a new pet, weapons, and more. Players can click here to read more about all these features.

Only a limited number of users can access the server. This article provides a detailed guide on how users can log in to the Free Fire OB 26 Advance Server with the ‘Activation Code.’

Logging into the Free Fire OB 26 Advance Server with an Activation Code

It is important to note that for accessing the server, users require an Activation Code. After completing the registration process, the developers will review the applications and give out the code to a specific number of gamers.

Moreover, there is no way around this, and only the developers of Free Fire can give out the Activation Code. Upon receiving the code, users can follow these steps to access the Free Fire OB 26 Advance Server on their devices:

Step 1: They have to download the APK file of the Advance Server, or users can click here.

Step 2: After the file is downloaded, they have to install it on their devices. Next, users will have to open the game and tap the guest option.

Enter the Activation Code and click the 'Okay!' button

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up, asking them to enter the Activation Code. They can do so in the text field and click the ‘Okay!’ button.

After following these steps, players will be able to access the Free Fire OB 26 Advance Server and test all the new features.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

