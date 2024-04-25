How to login PUBG Mobile with QR code authorization

In response to the growing concern over account security in PUBG Mobile, particularly when logging in on different devices, the developers have introduced a new feature called QR code authorization. This feature aims to provide enhanced security measures while enabling players to temporarily log in on various devices.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to effectively utilize the QR code authorization login in PUBG Mobile.

Steps to log into PUBG Mobile using QR code authorization

Here are the steps to enable PUBG Mobile login using QR code authorization:

Launch the PUBG Mobile app on your main device Link your PUBG Mobile account with your mobile number, email, or any social media account. Navigate to the Account settings page and select the QR code icon present at the bottom of the page for authorized login. Read the QR Code Authorization Risk Alert information displayed in the pop-up menu and click on the OK button. Finally, scan the QR code to complete the process.

Additional tips to get enhanced security

Restriction notice for better security (Image via Tencent Games)

Here are a few tips for improving your account's security:

Enable restrictions for authorized login devices by visiting the Settings page within the game. This will prohibit the temporary login device from using in-game items such as Unknown Cash (UC), gift items, and inventory items.

Beyond the tangible assets mentioned above, you can also protect your provide restriction for other features. QR code authorization allows you to set limits on social interactions within the game. By configuring social feature restrictions, temporary login devices will be unable to alter your social relationships, participate in clan activities, or engage in team interactions.

Furthermore, the chat and combat restriction will prohibit the temporary logged device from chatting in the lobby or accessing different game modes by opening the Settings page.

Check recent account security activity records to monitor login methods and devices used at the top of the Settings page.

Authorized logins last for seven days. However, you can disable it before by logging in again on the main device in case of any suspicious activity.

Despite the multiple layers of protection provided by the authorized login feature, it's crucial to remain vigilant against online scams. Never share your password with anyone and keep a tab on your account at all times.

