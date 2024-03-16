How long has Clash Royale been out?

Clash Royale, a global leader in the battle royale genre, has captivated millions of players worldwide. The game offers various modes, including the 1v1 mode, where two players battle on a shared battlefield. Each occupies one side of the terrain, divided by two lanes that serve as pathways for deploying troops toward the adversary.

Players use elixirs to summon troops, with each type of troop having a distinct elixir cost. Once deployed, these troops swiftly advance along the lanes toward the enemy's Crown Towers. In response, the opposing player deploys their troops to defend their Crown Towers and initiate a counter-attack.

This article provides further details about the game, including the release date.

When did Clash Royale come out?

Despite being initially launched as the beta version in some countries on iOS devices, Clash Royale made its global debut on March 2, 2016, marking the second mobile game from the creators of "Clash of Clans." It quickly gained traction and established its own identity in the market.

In the first year, the game grossed $1 billion in revenue, with subsequent years seeing even greater increases in earnings, making it one of the most widely played games globally.

What changes have been made in the game throughout these years?

The game's gameplay has seen extensive changes through the introduction of a wide range of new cards and adjustments to existing ones. These alterations have affected factors such as range, damage potential, and health across various cards. For example, in the video shared above, the Fireball had a significantly larger range, notably reduced in the current Clash Royale meta.

At its global release, the game featured 65 cards divided into four rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. Over time, this expanded to 110 cards, with the addition of a new rarity called Champion. Furthermore, the concept of card evolution was introduced, enhancing the power of traditional cards.

Regarding arenas, the game initially had nine, which has now grown to 23. These arenas unlock all cards available in the game.

Additionally, the use of emotes by players to express themselves on the battlefield or to taunt opponents after a victory was not part of the game's initial setup. Currently, players have to unlock these emotes either by purchasing or using vouchers. Likewise, the latest Cannoneer emote in Clash Royale can be claimed using the voucher link.

Clash Royale has just experienced its eighth global anniversary on March 2, 2024, celebrating a huge success in the mobile game scenario. The developer, Supercell, is expected to continue to evolve the game to keep it engaging for players.

