How long does Genshin Impact maintenance last?

Version 2.5 of Genshin Impact is just a few hours away, with the official server taking a short break for maintenance.

New quests and characters are waiting for players in this version of the game. Players are especially looking forward to Yae Miko's appearance in the first half of the update. As she is one of the most anticipated characters, MiHoYo made sure the hype stayed right until the end.

However, maintenance is mandatory before launching any high-tier updates. While each version of Genshin Impact stays live for 40 days, the company has to make sure everything remains in place with the patch. The 2.5 version is scheduled to go live on February 16, 2022, at 19:00 PST, which is 11:00 am Chinese server time.

Each maintenance for Genshin Impact usually lasts for five hours, with a scheduled compensation of 600 Primogems after the server goes live.

Genshin Impact update 2.5 release time, maintenance downtime, and more

After the Lantern Rite update, players will be going back to the usual grind of collecting Primogems and Ascension Materials. While the 2.5 update won't bring in any new locations, it will still host numerous fun events and quests to keep everyone busy.

Players will be able to gain access to the next chapter of Raiden Shogun's quest right after the version goes live. The update will also be bringing in Yae Miko's event wishes alongside Fischl, Thoma, and Diona. The uptime for the servers in the major regions are as follows:

PST 7:00pm on February 15 2022.

EST 10:00pm on February 15, 2022.

GMT 3:00am on February 16, 2022.

In addition, the updated files are available to everyone via the official game launcher. Players who have pre-downloaded can extract the new files and get ready until the server comes up. To update the client, the following steps can help:

For PC, players will simply need to close the launcher and open it from the "Update" prompt.

For iOS, the update prompt can be accessed from the App Store.

For Ps4 and Ps5, pressing the options button and selecting "Check for Updates" will start the process.

As mentioned above, the compensation for the server downtime will be distributed by MiHoYo, which needs to be claimed before 2.5 ends.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh