How long does Genshin Impact maintenance last?

Genshin Impact undergoes maintenance before every version update. While veteran players might already know the routine, newer players might be unaware of it. The average duration for every downtime is around five hours, and it is expected to be the same for patch 3.2 as well. Officials have stated the following in their recent post:

"Update maintenance begins on 2022/11/02 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

Based on the official announcements, the servers will have five hours of downtime before they come back online at 11:00 am (UTC+8). Keep in mind that the officials have mentioned the word "estimated." Hence, there is a chance that the server might come back online earlier or later than stated.

Genshin Impact server downtime and maintenance duration

The statement at the beginning of the article was from HoYoverse's recent official notice shown in the tweet above. The full notice can be accessed by clicking on the link present in it, which in turn informs players about the maintenance schedule and server downtime.

Once the maintenance begins, the servers will be down for around five hours. During downtime, players will be automatically kicked out of their accounts. Hence, they won't be able to access the game for its duration.

Fortunately, Genshin Impact players will receive compensation for the inconvenience. The developers hand out 60 Primogems for every hour the server is down. Hence, a total of 300 Primogems are usually sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox.

Make sure to claim the rewards since they will otherwise expire within 30 days. Note that Travelers must have atleast Adventurer Tank 5 or above to claim the free Primogems.

Track the update maintenance with this countdown

The above countdown showcases when the update maintenance will end. Keep in mind that this is based on HoYoverse's estimates. Although Genshin Impact's general assumptions are usually accurate, the game might not be playable immediately after the maintenance. Please note that the version 3.2 update can be released sooner or later as estimated by officials.

Players from all servers will receive this version update at the same time. Hence, users from all timezones can refer to this countdown.

Preview page of Genshin Impact 3.2

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers~

Version 3.2 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~



More Details>>>

hoyo.link/d3ESBCAd



Genshin Impact officials have already shared all the content that Travelers can expect after the new update. Here is a list that showcases the latest content in the first half of version 3.2:

Nahida's debut banner

Yoimiya's character rerun banner

Bennett, Razor, and Noelle (4-stars) in Phase I banner

New Archon quest

New Hangout quest

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy (new limited event with free Dori as reward)

Adventurer's Trial (new limited event)

The Phase I weapon banner (Epitome Invocation) will feature the following 5-star and 4-star weapons:

Thundering Pulse (5-star Bow)

A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst)

The Flute (4-star Sword)

Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

The Widsith (4-star Catalyst)

Rust (4-star Bow)

Overall, there is tons of content for players to participate and experience in Phase I of Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

