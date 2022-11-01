When will Genshin Impact server maintenance end for 3.2 update?

Genshin Impact 3.2 will have its maintenance update in less than 12 hours, bringing new content for players to enjoy after the process is completed. In the next patch, Travelers will be able to play the continuation of the Sumeru Archon Quest, revealed to be facing Scaramouche and Dottore in the Akademiya to save Nahida.

New characters and weapon banners will also be added to the game after the server is up and about again, allowing gamers to wish for the following 5-star characters: Nahida and Yoimiya. This article will include the date and time for when the server maintenance will end for version 3.2.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Server maintenance start and end time

A recent announcement by Genshin Impact's developer shows that the game will have its next update maintenance on November 2 at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). Similar to previous downtimes, the next iteration will also take around five hours to complete.

Thus, players can expect the process to end at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). However, since the next patch is more akin to a filler update with no new maps, the downtime may end earlier than expected. Travelers can check out the countdown below for the remaining hours on when the process will be over.

Players should remember that once the maintenance starts, all the servers will be shut down and they will be unable to play for a few hours. The developers will compensate them for the incovenience by giving out a total of 600 Primogems.

Genshin Impact players can claim this reward from their in-game mail right after the maintenance is completed and they can access the server again.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Pre-Installation function for PC and mobile platforms

Update the launcher to use the pre-installation function (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can take advantage of the pre-installation function that speeds up the download process after the maintenance update is completed by downloading part of the resources for version 3.2 in advance. However, only PC and mobile gamers can use the pre-installation capability; PS4 and PS5 players are not eligible.

Click on the cloud button to start downloading (Image via HoYoverse)

For PC platforms, a Game Pre-Installation button will appear to the left of the Launch button once their Launcher has been fully updated. To obtain the newest game resources, simply click on the aforementioned icon.

Travelers should remember that if they choose to launch the pre-installation function, they can still play the game while downloading the resources. But they will have to make sure they have a strong network connection because the download will consume a certain quantity of network data.

Tap the Pre-Install Resource Package at the bottom left corner (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile for mobile, there are two methods to use the pre-installation function. The first one is by opening Genshin Impact up to the login screen. A Pre-Install Resource Package will appear in the lower left corner of the screen. To start pre-installing the update resources, tap on the icon.

Pre-Install Resource Package for Mobile (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method is to access the Genshin Impact game's settings. Open Settings by selecting the Paimon Menu, then select Resources. There will be a Pre-Install Resource Package in the Other section of the tab.

With the remaining time left before the update maintenance starts, Genshin Impact players are recommended to download the resources first so they can enjoy the new content faster.

