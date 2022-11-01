Genshin Impact 3.2 patch release date and time for Asia, America and Europe

The Genshin Impact 3.2 update maintenance will take less than 12 hours, and players will only have to wait a few hours before the update is available. Fortunately, all servers have the same maintenance and patch release date, so every Traveler knows when to expect it.

Nahida, the next playable character in Genshin Impact, is the source of the current excitement. After the maintenance is finished, travelers can try to make a wish on her banner. This article will include the version 3.2 release date and time for each server, as well as a countdown timer.

Genshin Impact version 3.2 release time for all servers and countdown

IIt is wonderful news for all Genshin Impact players that the version 3.2 update maintenance has been confirmed to take place in less than 12 hours, on November 2 at 06:00 AM (UTC+8).

This update, like the previous ones, may take up to 5 hours to complete. In other words, the Genshin Impact 3.2 patch will be made available on November 2 at 11:00 a.m. (UTC+8). Players can check the countdown below to see how many hours until the server is back online.

Keep in mind that every server shares the same schedule in terms of maintenance updates and server releases, so the countdown above is relatable for Asian, American and European players.

Pre-installation function on mobile platform (Image via HoYoverse)

IIn the meantime, Genshin Impact players on PC and Mobile platforms can use the pre-installation feature available a few days ago to download some of the new resources in advance. This feature will allow the game to update faster and speed up the download progress after the maintenance update.

PC gamers can use the pre-installation function after updating their Genshin Impact launcher, while mobile players can use the download button on the login screen or in-game. Readers can check out the complete guide to 3.2 pre-installations from this article here.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Banners in Phase 1

Nahida and Yoimiya as the featured 5-star characters (Image via HoYoverse)

TIn the first phase of version 3.2, there are two character banners. Nahida and Yoimiya are the featured 5-star units. Nahida is the current Dendro Archon in the game, which leads players to believe she is on par with Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, and Venti.

According to official information about her abilities, Nahida appears to be an exceptional Dendro support who can deal damage off-field. Yoimiya, on the other hand, is a Pyro DPS who is only effective against a single target and is unsuitable for dealing with hordes of enemies.

The first weapon banner in version 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The new weapon banner will be available simultaneously with character banners and feature the best-in-slot weapons for Nahida and Yoimiya. A Thousand Floating Dreams is a new 5-star catalyst weapon crafted after Nahida. Meanwhile, Thundering Pulse is an excellent bow for any archer in the game with its high Crit Damage secondary stats.

The upcoming banners feature the most awaited characters in the community, meaning Travellers must search for methods to farm for Primogems. In the next update, they can check out this guide on how to farm the limited currency.

