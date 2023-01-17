How long does Genshin Impact maintenance last? Server opening time for version 3.4

Genshin Impact is ready to launch its latest version 3.4 update. However, the developer will run a scheduled maintenance before players get access to the new version.

Although the veteran playerbase is familiar with this routine, newcomers might find it confusing. During the scheduled maintenance, the servers will be shut down. The official announcement mentioned this by saying:

"Update maintenance begins 2023/01/18 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

Based on the official announcements, the servers will be offline for five hours, before returning online at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Players should keep in mind that Genshin Impact officials used the term "estimated." Hence, there is a chance that the server might be back online sooner or later than stated.

Genshin Impact: Maintenance downtime and Patch 3.4 release time

The statement mentioned earlier was taken from Genshin Impact's recent official notice, as shown in the tweet above. The tweet shows glimpses of the upcoming content as well.

In addition, the officials also attached a link that players can click to learn more about the maintenance schedule and server downtime. All of this information can be pretty difficult to understand. Hence, this article will summarize it for the community.

When the server undergoes maintenance, the developers will shutdown the servers for approximately five hours. During this time, any players logged into Genshin Impact will be automatically kicked out of their accounts. As a result, they will not be able to access the game during this five-hour-long downtime.

To compensate for the inconvenience, developers are known to handout free Primogems. For every hour the server is down, the developers distribute 60. Hence, 300 currency can typically be expected to be sent directly to their game mailbox. These free Primogems have a 30-day expiry date and will become invalid if not claimed within the stipulated time.

When will the servers open to launch Genshin Impact 3.4 update?

The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18! For more details, please see:



#GenshinImpact #Alhaitham #Xiao Dear Travelers,The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18! For more details, please see: hoyo.link/d0NrBBAd

The new Genshin Impact 3.4 update will launch globally as soon as the maintenance update is complete. As stated in the official announcements, it will last a minimum of five hours. Hence, players can expect the new version to roll out at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023.

It is possible that the servers will stay down for more than five hours. However, previous maintenance updates were rarely delayed due to any problems, so players can safely assume the above time to be accurate.

Here is a countdown that fans can refer to. It is set to hit zero once the maintenance is complete and the 3.5 version rolls out for players. This update will be distributed to all servers at the same time. As a result, users in all timezones can refer to this countdown.

Keep in mind that the timer above is based on HoYoverse's estimates. There is a chance that the game may not be playable immediately after the maintenance. Hence, players are advised to try accessing their account in the game after waiting for a while.

