How long is Metro 2033 Redux? Complete list of missions provided

Metro 2033 Redux is the remastered version of the original 2010 title Metro Redux. This version was released in 2014 after fans expressed their love for the original title. Recently, Metro 2033 celebrated its 15th anniversary. To mark this occasion, Metro 2033 Redux was free to purchase on Xbox Game Store, Steam, and GOG. If you are replaying the game and are wondering how long the main campaign of Metro 2033 Redux is, you can expect to invest a minimum of 9-12 hours.
However, if you plan to complete the side quests as well, you must play for approximately 12-14 hours. Do note that the time to complete the game also depends on the difficulty you pick and your experience and skill in FPS titles. Even though Metro 2033 is not a very tough game, it can still feel a little challenging to those new to the Metro franchise or the genre itself.
If you are targeting a 100 percent completion, the game can take anywhere around 23 to 30 hours to finish.
Mentioned below are all quests available in Metro 2033 Redux
All quests in Metro 2033 Redux
There are seven chapters in the remastered title (apart from the prologue), further divided into various subchapters. A list of these is mentioned below:
Prologue
- Hunter
Chapter 1
- Exhibition
- Chase
Chapter 2
- Riga
- Lost Tunnels
- Bridge
- Lost Catacombs
- Market
- Dead City 1
- Dead City 2
Chapter 3
- Dry
- Ghosts
- Anomaly
- Cursed
- Armory
Chapter 4
- Frontline
- Trolley Combat
- Depot
- Defence
- Child
- Outpost
- Black Station
Chapter 5
- Polis
- Alley
- Library
- Depository
- Archives
- Driving to Sparta
Chapter 6
- Dark Stars
- Dungeon
- Caves
- D6
- Biomass
- Seperation
Chapter 7
- Tower
- Top
- Ethereal
