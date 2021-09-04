How long does it take to beat Psychonauts 2?

Psychonauts 2 was released on August 25, and some players are already wondering how long it will take to beat the game. Considering the fact that the title has been out for over a week at this point, quite a bit of information has been released.

How long it takes to beat Psychonauts 2 depends on the playstyle of a given player. It also depends on whether the player has gone through the game before or if it is a blind playthrough. Knowing how the game is structured will always change how long it takes to beat it.

However, the largest factor is whether or not players decide to explore everything at a given level. Completionist runs tend to change how long it takes to beat a game. When players decide to take on all of the side content or look for all of the collectibles, it can stretch the time played by almost double. However, if players are looking for a metric on the main story alone, the numbers are available.

How long it takes to beat the main game in Psychonauts 2

One of the best sources of information on the length of a game is the website, Howlongtobeat. On this website, players can collectively enter how much time they have spent on any game, including Psychonauts 2. Players can also split the amount of time they have logged into different categories.

For the main story and the base game of Psychonauts 2, players have averaged about 13 hours in total. This is a fairly quick completion time, but the game has way more content.

For side content included in the main story and the base game, players averaged about 18 hours in Psychonauts 2. However, even that isn't the full time that players have logged into the game. On Howlongtobeat, there is also a section for an entire completionist run.

Completionist runs typically mean completing all of the available content or hitting a 100% completion rate in a game. Players who want to attempt a completionist run in Psychonauts 2 will have to spend nearly 26 hours on a full run.

Based on the available information, it is clear that Psychonauts 2 has varying completion times. However, most players can expect to spend around 13-18 hours in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh