How long does it take to beat Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2?

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is an all-new action-RPG set in the World of Darkness universe and a follow-up to the cult-classic 2004 predecessor. That said, is it as ambitious an experience when it comes to game length? Interestingly, yes, it is a longer game than its predecessor thanks to its open-world setting.

This means completionists have enough reason to stick around for more action. Here is everything to know about game length in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

How long is Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2?

Meet new faces on this narrative-based action adventure

The newest entry in the Vampire The Masquerade game catalog is expected to take 25-30 hours long to beat the story. Throw in open-world exploration, side quests, and the like, and this will add about a dozen more hours into the mix. The core narrative centers around the protagonist, an Elder vampire named Phyre, who finds themselves waking after centuries of slumber in 21st-century Seattle.

At the same time, they have a mysterious mark on their hand as well as a mysterious voice from another vampire called Fabian inside their head. Finding out the answers to these mysteries forms the crux of the plotline in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. The sandbox world of Seattle is not massive by any stretch of the imagination, especially compared to modern open-world games.

However, it still features an urban jungle for the Kindred protagonist to scale and navigate, from climbing up walls to gliding through the air. The world also hides collectibles, like blood marks that grant skill points to make the character stronger, which incentivizes exploration. That said, those looking for replayability may be disappointed here.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 does not feature a Character Sheet like the first game to invest points into, instead leaving the player to choose just unique skills of the vampire Clan picked during the start of the game. This makes it quite disappointing for fans expecting a classic, immersive-sim-esque CRPG experience, which is what made the original game so beloved.

