How long will God of War Ragnarok be?

Kratos and his son Atreus come face to face with the Norse apocalypse in God of War Ragnarok.

Fans know how much of a spectacle a God of War game can be. The 2018 title was just released on PC, giving new players a chance to experience Kratos and the series in all its might.

With the sequel, Ragnarok, arriving sometime in 2022, gamers need to prepare for a long journey, as per creator David Jaffe.

God of War Ragnarok could be 40 hours long

In a video on his personal YouTube channel, David Jaffe commented on the length of God of War Ragnarok. There is some wiggle room on his estimate, but it appears that 40 hours is what Santa Monica Studio is shooting for.

"I'm hearing from people in the know that that game is 40 hours. They're aiming for 40 hours of gameplay. I don't know if that's a 100% Platinum Trophy completion or if that's average playtime. Is it guaranteed? No. Things get cut, things get added. But what I can tell you right now - 40 hours of gameplay is what they're shooting for the new God of War."

God of War (2018) lasted around 20-25 hours in average playtime. However, it did reach about 40 hours in terms of 100% Platinum completion, so the time Ragnarok will take lines up per David Jaffe.

Sicksteen うちは @Sicksteen216_ God of war Ragnarok better be at least 40 hours God of war Ragnarok better be at least 40 hours

The scale of God of War Ragnarok has been talked about by the developers for some time now. The game has taken roughly five years to put together and will be the finale in Kratos' Norse saga.

The amount of time it has taken to get Ragnarok in players' hands is due to the game's sheer size, along with other factors such as COVID-19 and Kratos' voice actors' health issues.

brotherR3mus @brotherR3mus @Doog_919 @theBrutalsam @RmY2410 @VGC_News I still don't see how they're going to wrap up the Norse Mythology story line in just 40 hours. I get that they don't want us waiting years for a whole trilogy but I feel Ragnarok is going to be crammed and the story will feel rushed. @Doog_919 @theBrutalsam @RmY2410 @VGC_News I still don't see how they're going to wrap up the Norse Mythology story line in just 40 hours. I get that they don't want us waiting years for a whole trilogy but I feel Ragnarok is going to be crammed and the story will feel rushed.

Also Read Article Continues below

This sees a two-parter rather than a trilogy to bring about the Norse finale. It has some fans wondering if the 40 hours brought up by David Jaffe is enough to satisfy and adequately end the story.

Edited by Ravi Iyer