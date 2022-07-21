How to look through TV Channels in Stray

Wandering around the streets of Stray can be tiresome for such a small feline, so players should take the time to kick back and relax.

There are a lot of leisurely activities that can be performed in the game. One of them is having a seat and watching television. Even in a world filled with robots, TV is still a necessity.

Finding a television and browsing through all of its channels will net players the "Télé à Chat" Trophy. Furthermore, they will find themselves one step closer towards 100% completion.

How to browse through every TV channel in Stray for the "Télé à Chat" Trophy

Interact with the remote to change the channel on the TV in Stray (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

The hardest part about doing this and obtaining the Trophy is finding the TV itself. Players won't be able to until they reach Chapter 4 in the game and locate the area known as The Slums.

After leaving the flat with B-12 during Chapter 4, a lockdown will be initiated. It can only be lifted after players speak with the Guardian. When that is done, exploration is allowed and this Trophy can be earned.

Here is how to find the television, browse through the channels, and unlock the "Télé à Chat" Trophy:

After lifting the lockdown, find a way to the rooftops of The Slums

There are several ladders, AC units, boxes, balconies, and much more all throughout the area that can get the kitty to the rooftops

Once the cat is on the rooftops, move to the back area of The Slums and find the neon blue Outsiders sign

To the left of that is a rooftop that resembles a small living room

Find a way over to that rooftop, such as from atop Momo's apartment, and come across the couch, the coffee table, and the television

Players will need to interact with the remote control that sits on the left couch cushion when facing the TV

Repeat the interaction around six times and every available channel will have been seen

The "Télé à Chat" Trophy will be unlocked once the final channel has been viewed

Stray players can move on and continue the story at this point or search for other activities associated with unlocking a Trophy found in The Slums. Do note that the "Télé à Chat" Trophy can only be obtained here.

Even though there may be televisions in other parts of the game, this is the only one that allows the cat to interact with its remote in order to flip through its various channels.

If players miss this, they will have to start The Slums chapter over or revert to a previous autosave that took place prior to them exiting The Slums.

Be sure to do this as soon as the lockdown is lifted by the Guardian, as it takes a decent amount of travel to find the TV. Completionists will want to add this Stray Trophy to their collection as quickly as they can.

