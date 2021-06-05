How to make the best use of Free Fire's Chrono character in different game modes?

Garena Free Fire hosts multiple characters in Free Fire, and most of them have amazing abilities that can aid players significantly on the ground. There are a total of 39 characters in Free Fire, and Chrono is one of the most popular among them.

However, after the OB27 update, Chrono was nerfed. His abilities were reduced, and his CD (cooldown) time was drastically boosted.

If utilized wisely, Chrono can be of significant use.

Tips to make the best use of Chrono in Free Fire

#1 - Pairing with Rockie

Chrono must be teamed with Rockie since Chrono's main disadvantage is his lengthy cooldown duration. Rockie reduces the cooldown duration of the equipped active ability by 6% at its lowest level and 15% at its highest level.

After being teamed with Rockie, players can use Chrono for a substantially shorter cooldown period in Classic Ranked, and Clash Squad matches.

#2 - Maximizing Chrono

At the initial level of Chrono, the cooldown period is of 200 seconds. As per Free Fire's description, Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. The base level (level 1) generates a force field that prevents enemies from doing 600 damage. Players can fire at opponents while being inside the force field. Movement speed will be boosted by five percent, while the effect ends in three seconds, with a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Time Turner, at max level (Level 6), enhances the player's movement speed by 15 percent. The effects last for eight seconds with a 170-second cooldown.

If the CD is of 170 seconds in level 6, players get at least a 30-second reduction. That way, he can be used more frequently for Ranked, and Clash Squad matches.

#3 - Using Chrono in skill combos

Using the appropriate skill combinations with Chrono will greatly help players to get an extra edge while playing any game mode. For example, in Ranked mode matches, Chrono, Moco, Dasha, and Laura will make a versatile combo.

Moco identifies enemies who have been hit. Meanwhile, Dasha reduces overall recoil, which aids in knocking down opponents at a distance. Laura's Sharp Shooter skill improves accuracy by 30% while scoping in.

When used with Chrono's ability, players can instantly generate a force field and seek cover while shooting down opponents.

