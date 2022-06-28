How to make a bookmark save in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Bookmark saves can be extremely helpful in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

There will always be reasons why players can't finish a map, whether it’s an important call or the arrival of a pizza delivery.

Fortunately, players can save in the middle of a Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes play session, courtesy of bookmarks. However, this feature works differently, depending on whether the player is playing on classic or casual mode.

Special mechanic allows Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes players to save in battle

Setting up a bookmark save in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses is simple. Here is what players will need to do to set one up:

Press the - button to bring up the menu.

Select the System option on the menu.

Select the Bookmark option from there. A bookmark will be saved on the map.

If a player is on casual mode, they can continue playing after making the bookmark, and the save will remain intact.

Things work a little differently for players on classic mode. Creating a bookmark here will take a player back to the title screen, and loading it back up will delete the save.

Deciding whether to play on casual or classic mode can be a tough decision for some players. There is one main difference between the two modes. In a classic playthrough, any characters that die are dead for good. In a casual playthrough, a unit can perish in battle and return for the next chapter.

Players can bookmark the game through the system menu (Image via Omega Force)

Most of the older Fire Emblem games only have a classic mode. Casual mode was invented in Fire Emblem Awakening as a way for new players to ease into the series with a lower level of difficulty.

Normally, Fire Emblem games have “replacement” units for those who play on casual mode. These units have similar attributes that show up later in the game. An example is Henry from Fire Emblem Awakening, who would be similar to Tharja, the early dark mage of the game.

These don’t exist in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, per se. This is because instead of recruiting units for every chapter, players get a beginning class of units to use throughout the game in Three Houses.

However, players can replace more units if they play Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes on classic mode. While they aren’t really clones, some units share attributes.

For example, during a classic Scarlett Blaze playthrough, players who lose Petra might want to consider recruiting Felix from the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus. Felix is decently fast, wields a sword and even has more strength than Petra.

Veterans of the series will probably dive right into classic mode since they are more familiar with the mechanics. Newcomers shouldn't feel bad about starting on casual, though. Fire Emblem can be tough, and it's often better to ease into the mechanics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far