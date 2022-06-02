How to make Bronze in My Time at Sandrock

There is no shortage of resources and materials for players to use and craft with in My Time at Sandrock. This feature of using a range of items to build or craft isn't anything new — Minecraft popularized it — but it still is relevant and, if anything, has only been attracting more attention with newer titles featuring similar mechanics with a twist or two.

Crafting is a huge part of My Time at Sandrock. Players will spend a lot of time searching for materials needed to create new objects that will improve their town.

Just like in ancient times, Bronze is super important. It doesn't naturally occur in the world, so players will have to spend time discovering it and making it from other metals.

How to create Bronze in My Time at Sandrock

The Eufaula Salvage Abandoned Ruins is home to many useful resources (Image via Pathea)

Bronze isn't something that can be mined or found in the world. Instead, players will need to collect enough Copper and Tin, mix those elements together, and get some Bronze as a result of the mix.

Here are the materials needed to craft Bronze:

x3 Copper Ore

x2 Tin Ore

Copper Ore is fairly easy to come by in My Time at Sandrock. The Abandoned Ruins have Copper Ore that can be mined at any level. Players don't have to go far to obtain some.

A player has placed the crane at the Abandoned Ruins in My Time at Sandrock (Image via Pathea)

Tin Ore, however, is a bit more difficult to acquire. It is only available in the specific Eufaula Salvage Abandoned Ruins when players reach level 3. These ruins need to be unlocked, and here is how to do so:

Construct a crane lift with x8 Brick, x5 Wooden Stick, x6 Thick Rope, x4 Bearing, and x5 Copper Stick

Carry the lift over to the Eufaula Salvage area once it has been made

Watch the cutscene and then press E on the green keypad of the lift

At the bottom, turn left, and the Abandoned Ruins entrance will be there

When all of that is done, and players have enough Copper Ore and Tin Ore to make some Bronze, they need to head back to their furnace. Any furnace will do, as players should have one created from much earlier in the game.

Interact with the furnace and place the materials inside. Select the option to craft Bronze and begin the process. It takes 90 minutes for a single Bronze Bar to be crafted, so players should utilize multiple furnaces as several are needed at one time.

Important items can be made through the furnace in My Time at Sandrock (Image via Pathea)

In addition to crafting Bronze, My Time at Sandrock players can simply purchase it and the materials needed. The Eufaula Salvage Shop sells Copper and Tin. One Copper Ore is 4 Gols, and one Tin Ore is 8 Gols. Bronze Bars can also be bought from the Hammer Time shop for 47 Gols a piece. It isn't very cost-effective, but if players have a surplus of Gols and little time to spare, purchasing the items may be the way to go.

