How to build the furnace in My Time at Sandrock

The furnace is something gamers are going to want to build earlier rather than later in My Time at Sandrock.

As a sequel to My Time at Portia, this game has the same blend of action adventure, RPG, and farmer simulator elements that fans of the series will recognize. To farm the best resources, though, gamers will need the best tools. The furnace should be high on any gamer’s priority list when starting up a file in the game.

The furnace is a critical tool in My Time at Sandrock

Fortunately, gamers can start building their furnace right at their initial assembly station. They may just need to go on a bit of a fetch quest first. Only three required materials are needed to make a furnace and they are as follows:

Two stone troughs

Two wooden sticks

Four quartz

The easiest of these to grab is by far the stone troughs. Stones can be acquired by smashing gravel, and there’s plenty of gravel to smash around in My Time at Sandrock.

A single stone trough, though, requires six stones to be made. This means that gamers are going to want to pick up at least 12 stones to make enough stone troughs.

Gamers can also craft wooden sticks at their work table with only three sticks of wood. Thankfully, wood is a bit easier to find in this game than it is in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (and way easier then the long quest to find wood in Pokemon Legends: Arceus).

The majority of this fetch quest will probably be spent looking for four pieces of quartz. There is a chance that quartz will drop whenever gravel is acquired. The time it takes to collect four quartz pieces, though, honestly depends on how lucky players are.

The easiest thing that can be done is aim for the quartz when smashing the gravel for stones. Hopefully players they can get both at the same time, but it’s more than likely gamers will spend a little extra time looking for the quartz.

Furnaces are made with some of the more abundant substances in the game (Image via Pathea Games)

With the furnace, players can refine more items to craft in My Time at Sandrock. For instance, they can use copper ore and tin ore in the furnace to create copper bars and bronze bars. These end up becoming building blocks for some valuable tools, so it's clear to see how important the furnace is.

Some time down the line, there may be other ways to get some of these materials (the quartz in particular). It's important to remember that the game is still in early access.

As to when that will end, developers have anticipated that early access will last throughout the year. A lot can happen during that time, and major gameplay elements could look very different when My Time at Sandrock releases.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan