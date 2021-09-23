How to make a cartography table in Valheim

So far in Valheim, players have been unable to share maps, but the cartography table in the Hearth and Home update has changed that. Like any of the other structures in Valheim, players will need to gather the right materials and use the workbench.

Unlike some of the other new structures in Valheim, such as the Obliterator, the cartography table doesn't take as much effort to create. Tar and dark wood have become a major part of some of the Hearth and Home additions, but the cartography table uses resources that have been available for a long time. It's likely that many players have the resources in their stashes already.

What are the materials for crafting a cartography table in Valheim?

The resources needed to craft a cartography table include:

10 Fine Wood

10 Bone Fragment

5 Leather Scraps

4 Raspberries

2 Bronze

Most of these materials are fairly easy to get and can be gathered as long as players have already made their way to the Black Forest biome. Fine wood and bone fragments can both be collected in that biome, while leather scraps and raspberries can be collected in the first biome right away.

Bronze is one of the resources that will take a little more time to collect, especially because it will require the use of a smelter to get some ingots. Combining two copper and one tin will give players a bronze ingot, which can then be used to make the cartography table.

How to use the cartography table in Valheim

The cartography table is a very straightforward mechanic, but one that has been necessary within Valheim. It allows one player to share their current map with all of the discoveries and any map markers.

Once the table is built, the structure works like a copy machine or a printing press for everyone else to use. One player needs to select "record discoveries" and the cartography table will copy everything on the map. Everyone else can then go up to the table and select the "read map" option to see all of the discoveries for themselves.

Valheim is a massive game with procedurally generated worlds, so having a map that can be shared is a huge deal. Hearth and Home has added plenty of great quality-of-life improvements like the Obliterator for players to take advantage of, and there is likely more to come as Iron Gate prepares for the Mistlands biome.

