How to make an emblem in F1 22

F1 22 is the latest entry in EA's ongoing series of high-class racing simulators, and fans are thrilled to see the franchise return. After the massive success of last year's entry, the new title has lived up to the hype and delivered the fans a solid experience of the sport.

Like most racing games, customization is a significant feature in the new Formula One simulator. Players are encouraged to customize their experience in single-player events with a variety of esthetic options. Though the modifications don't translate to the online mode, designing a unique emblem is one of the most exciting elements of the game.

The emblem menu in F1 22

F1 22 may not feature the most robust customization menu, but it does allow players to design unique emblems. The emblem customization menu is located in the Corporate tab in the game's career mode, and the menu is available whenever players aren't on a race weekend. Players need to navigate to the customization menu in the sub-menu to piece together a new emblem.

However, there are only 32 emblems to choose from and 45 background shapes to place behind them. This may not sound like much, but it allows for a ton of combinations and unique looks.

Players can also choose the color of their background shape. By default, the choice is limited to one color. However, players can press select on Xbox or the touchpad on PlayStation to select the two-color option.

Moreover, players can edit the hue, saturation, and brightness of the colors from the color menu. This allows players to come up with unique colors.

Can players get more emblems in F1 22?

In addition, players can earn new emblem pieces as rewards. F1 22 includes a feature called the Podium Pass, which lets players earn rewards from racing. This pass features free and paid tiers which allow players to get new customization options.

The Podium Pass gradually increases with XP, which players earn from winning races. The free track features only 14 rewards for players, while the paid track has 30 in total.

Both the free and paid tracks feature a few unlockable emblem pieces, including backgrounds and badges. As expected, these pieces are rare, which makes them more coveted and impressive.

The unique emblems introduced in this new entry provide players with the opportunity to make their vehicles stand out. Hopefully, EA will launch more emblem designs in the coming months to make these beloved fast cars more unique.

