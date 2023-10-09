How to make a flair pass in EA FC 24

The flair pass is one of the many advanced options that EA FC 24 players can enjoy across the vast array of game modes that are available to them this year, but many players who are new to the series might not be aware of the system. The flair pass is an advanced type of pass that requires you to press an additional button on your controller. This makes it harder to execute than the standard pass, and there's also a scope for messing it up.

However, being aware of the correct controls will allow you to use the pass regularly in EA FC 24. When executed properly, it can easily catch the opponent off-guard as they won't be expecting it at all.

All footballers can make flair passes in EA FC 24

A lot of skill moves and advanced mechanics may be locked unless you're using a footballer with a high skill rating (4* and above). However, the flair pass can be performed with everyone, and it doesn't matter if you're using a mere silver card or Kevin De Bruyne. That said, the better footballers will execute the move fluidly.

Using skillful players like Dybala makes it easier to perform this pass (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the controls that you'll have to remember to execute the move:

If you're on PlayStation, press the L2 and X buttons together while using the left stick to control the direction.

If you're on Xbox, press the LT and the A button together while using the left stick to control the direction.

There are two key things that you should remember while triggering a flair pass. If you don't control the direction, the ball will automatically go to the closest receiver.

When to use the flair pass in EA FC 24?

While this advanced pass can be performed at any given time in a match, there are situations when it might work best. When executed, your footballer won't change their direction before making a pass. This can be used to perform a 1-2 that your opponent hasn't been anticipating.

Similarly, it can open up a passing angle that will otherwise take a lot more time to execute in EA FC 24. The advantage you get from saving the microseconds could be the deciding factor in successfully building up to a goal.

Either way, this mechanic is pretty simple compared to some of the other advanced options available in the game. However, a bit of practice will go a long way in making you more efficient with it.