How to make Germany in Infinite Craft

Making Germany in Infinite Craft involves one of the toughest recipes in this title. There are plenty of ways to make something in the game. So if you keep trying out different combinations of blocks, eventually, you will get what you seek. However, creating Germany in Infinite Craft can take a while if you don't know how to go about it.

This article will try to give you the simplest guide to acquiring that block.

Here is the complete guide to create Germany in Infinite Craft

A complete step-by-step guide to make Germany in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Since the game only offers four basic elements, finding your desired results can be a bit difficult for beginners. The title considers the literal meaning of words to generate results from block combinations. This is evident in Germany's recipe, as the key elements you need to make it are Oktoberfest and Hangover.

Here is a complete step-by-step guide to add the European powerhouse to your Infinite Craft inventory.

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dandelion + Water = Wine

Fire + Wine = Alcohol

Alcohol + Alcohol = Beer

Beer + Mountain = Oktoberfest

Dandelion + Plant = Weed

Weed + Wine = Hangover

Oktoberfest + Hangover = Germany

You can create plenty of other things with Germany in Infinite Craft. However, you need to be logical with the combinations you use this block in.

How to use Germany in different combinations in Infinite Craft?

Use Germany to create different things with Germany with Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

There are some amazing recipes that involve Germany in Infinite Craft. You can create Statue of Liberty, Wall, and a lot of other things with this block. Here are some incredible things you can create with it:

Germany + Fire = Berlin

Germany + Wind = Autobahn

Germany + Berlin = Wall

Germany + Continent = Europe

Germany + Sky = Zeppelin

Germany + Statue = Statue of Liberty

Germany + Japan = World War 2

Germany + Mountain = Alps

Germany + Alps = Bavaria

Germany + America = War

Besides these, you can try other combinations that use Germany to create new blocks in the game.

