How to make Cat in Infinite Craft

You can now own a Cat in Infinite Craft, and you will not need your parent's permission to do so. Since this title offers a world of possibilities, you can make Cat in it. However, the game only provides four basic elements (Fire, Water, Earth, and Wind). This makes it hard to create anything from scratch.

This article will provide you with the simplest guide to creating Cat in Infinite Craft.

The simplest guide to creating Cat in Infinite Craft

There are different ways to create a Cat (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Making Cat in Infinite Craft involves a tedious recipe. The game will consider the literal meaning of words to generate results for a combination of blocks. The key elements in making Cat are Animal and Static. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to creating the block:

Wind + Earth = Dust

Water + Earth = Plant

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Pollen + Plant = Fire

Flower + Plant = Garden

Garden + Garden = Park

Park + Garden = Zoo

Zoo + Earth = Animal

Dust + Dust = Sand

Sand + Fire = Glass

Water + Wind = Wave

Glass + Wave = Lens

Plant + Water = Swamp

Swamp + Lens = Microscope

Microscope + Wave = Radio

Radio + Ash = Static

Animal + Static = Cat

There are plenty of ways to create anything in this game. However, we found this to be the easiest way to make Cat in Infinite Craft.

Some ways to use Cat in Infinite Craft in different combinations

You can create different things using Cat (Image via Neal Agarwal)

You can combine Cat with other elements in the game to create some new things as well. You can make Lion, Cradle, and more using that block. Here are some examples of what you can get by utilizing Cat:

Cat + Cat = Lion

Cat + Spider-man = Spider-cat

Cat + Soldier = Catapult

Cat + Batman = Catwoman

Cat + Adam = Cradle

Cat + Han Solo = Chewbacca

You can also add Cat to some other elements to try and generate fun results. Check out different guides to increase the blocks in your inventory.

