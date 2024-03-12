How to make a Tower in Infinite Craft

There are different ways to create a Tower in Infinite Craft. However, since the game provides four basic elements and only considers the literal meanings of words to generate results for a combination, it initially confuses beginners trying to find the right combination for their desired elements. Therefore, the best way to build a steeple in this game for a beginner will be the simplest one.

This article brings you a simple nine-step guide to help you build a Tower in Infinite Craft without spending time trying hundreds of combinations.

How to get a Tower in Infinite Craft?

The simples process to create a Tower in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Creating a Tower in Infinite Craft does not require cement, steel, or concrete. While the combinations of Mordor and Brick in Infinite Craft can generate your desired result, for this guide, the key elements for the creation of a Tower are Castle and Window.

Here is a complete step-by-step guide to create a Tower.

Fire + Water = Steam

Fire + Fire = Volcano

Water + Steam = Cloud

Earth + Steam = Mud

Fire + Mud = Brick

Water + Brick = Glass

Cloud + Brick = Castle

Wind + Glass = Window

Castle + Window = Tower

here is another way to create a tower in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Another process for creating a Tower is to combine Mordor and Brick. You will also build Steam, Mud, Brick, Castle, Cloud, and Volcano for this process. However, instead of creating Glass, you will merge Castle and Volcano together to create Mordor, and combine Mordor with Brick to create your Tower.

Is it possible to create Eiffel Tower with Tower?

The key ingredients to create the Eiffel Tower in Infinite Craft are France and Tower. This is a long and tedious process, but we have got you covered. Firstly, you will have to make a Continent in Infinite Craft. Then, create a Country and merge it with the Continent to create France. Finally, you can merge France with the Tower to create the Eiffel Tower.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinite Craft-related guides

How to make metal in Infinite Craft || How to make Fog in Infinite Craft || How to make Sun in Infinite Craft