How to make Fog in Infinite Craft

Changing the weather and creating a Fog in Infinite Craft is a long and time-consuming process. Players are required to assemble the two major blocks, Cloud and Smoke, which are mixed together to form Fog. These two can be obtained by mixing the four basic blocks - Earth, Water, Wind, and Fire - in certain defined steps. All these basic blocks are provided at the beginning of the game to allow players to express their inner creativity.

This article enlists all the steps needed for the creation of Fog in Infinite Craft in a sequential manner.

A comprehensive guide on how to create Fog in Infinite Craft

Intermediate step in the creation of Fog in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

The developer, Neal Agarwal, designed the game to test a player's imagination. It is a sandbox browser title in which new objects are created. These objects can range from animals to planets and other non-living things, including Food, Iron, etc.

Creating the Fog in Infinite Craft is similar to creating the Computer, which requires players to mix blocks like Fire, Wind, and Water.

Here are all the steps needed to create the desired block in the game:

Mix the Water block with the Fire block to create the Steam block. Mix the Wind block with the Steam block to create the Cloud block. Mix the Fire block with the Wind block to create the Smoke block. Finally, mix the Cloud block with the Smoke block to create the Fog block in the game.

In the four steps mentioned above, Fog in Infinite Craft is created using other phenomena of nature like Steam, Cloud, and Smoke. Any blocks that are created once are stored in the game's memory and players can use them to experiment further to arrive at different results.

Each of these results is related to real-life experiments. For instance, if we throw water on a raging fire, we'll obtain the steam of heat, similar to how we obtain the Steam block in the game by mixing the Fire and Water blocks. These results add a flair to the game, attracting the community with its real-life chemistry examples.

In conclusion, the creation of Fog in Infinite Craft is a short process, which requires four steps of mixing different blocks to get the desired result. Every step in this process represents a different chemical reaction. Some of these lead to a change in physical state, which is perfectly represented using the icon beside the words in the blocks.

