How to make Iron in Infinite Craft

Crafting Iron in Infinite Craft is a long process that requires patience. You have to mix the four basic blocks - Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind - in a definite pattern to gain the desired product. There are instances when you can build the same product in multiple ways in the game. In such cases, you should always opt for the shortest method.

This article provides detailed guidance on how to craft the Iron in Infinite Craft.

A comprehensive guide to making an Iron in Infinite Craft

Intermediate step in creating the Iron in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

The process of creating Iron in Infinite Craft involves 32 steps. Each of these steps creates a different by-product that is essential in obtaining the final result.

Here are all the steps that you need to create an Iron in Infinite Craft:

  1. Mix Earth with Water to create the Plant block
  2. Mix Plant with Wind to create the Dandelion block
  3. Mix Plant with Plant to create the Tree block
  4. Mix Tree with Dandelion to create the Wish block
  5. Mix Wish with Tree to create the Money block
  6. Mix Earth with Wind to create the Dust block
  7. Mix Dust with Earth to create the Planet block
  8. Mix Planet with Planet to create the Star block
  9. Mix Money with Star to create the Fame block
  10. Mix Dust with Dust to create the Sand block
  11. Mix Water with Fire to create the Steam block
  12. Mix Steam with Wind to create the Cloud block
  13. Mix Fire with Wind to create the Smoke block
  14. Mix Smoke with Plant to create the Incense block
  15. Mix Sand with Incense to create the Snake block
  16. Mix the Tree with Water to create the River block
  17. Mix Tree with River to create the Paper block
  18. Mix Paper with Paper to create the Book block
  19. Mix Earth with Earth to create Mountain
  20. Mix River with Earth to create Delta
  21. Mix Delta with Book to create the Alphabet block
  22. Mix Book with Alphabet to create the Dictionary block
  23. Mix Snake with the Dictonary to create the Anagram block
  24. Mix Anagram with Fame to create the Name block
  25. Mix Dictionary with Alphabet to create Language block
  26. Mix Language with Water to create the Spit block
  27. Mix Spit with Name to create the Surname block
  28. Mix Dust with Water to create the Mud block
  29. Mix Mud with Fire to create the Brick block
  30. Mix Brick with Fire to create the Kiln block
  31. Mix Kiln with Kiln to create Furnace block
  32. Finally, mix the Furnace with Dust to create the Iron block

Making Iron is as difficult as creating a Computer in Infinite Craft. However, by following these steps and exercising some patience, you should have no issues crafting it.

