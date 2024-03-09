How to make Iron in Infinite Craft

Crafting Iron in Infinite Craft is a long process that requires patience. You have to mix the four basic blocks - Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind - in a definite pattern to gain the desired product. There are instances when you can build the same product in multiple ways in the game. In such cases, you should always opt for the shortest method.

This article provides detailed guidance on how to craft the Iron in Infinite Craft.

A comprehensive guide to making an Iron in Infinite Craft

Intermediate step in creating the Iron in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

The process of creating Iron in Infinite Craft involves 32 steps. Each of these steps creates a different by-product that is essential in obtaining the final result.

Here are all the steps that you need to create an Iron in Infinite Craft:

Mix Earth with Water to create the Plant block Mix Plant with Wind to create the Dandelion block Mix Plant with Plant to create the Tree block Mix Tree with Dandelion to create the Wish block Mix Wish with Tree to create the Money block Mix Earth with Wind to create the Dust block Mix Dust with Earth to create the Planet block Mix Planet with Planet to create the Star block Mix Money with Star to create the Fame block Mix Dust with Dust to create the Sand block Mix Water with Fire to create the Steam block Mix Steam with Wind to create the Cloud block Mix Fire with Wind to create the Smoke block Mix Smoke with Plant to create the Incense block Mix Sand with Incense to create the Snake block Mix the Tree with Water to create the River block Mix Tree with River to create the Paper block Mix Paper with Paper to create the Book block Mix Earth with Earth to create Mountain Mix River with Earth to create Delta Mix Delta with Book to create the Alphabet block Mix Book with Alphabet to create the Dictionary block Mix Snake with the Dictonary to create the Anagram block Mix Anagram with Fame to create the Name block Mix Dictionary with Alphabet to create Language block Mix Language with Water to create the Spit block Mix Spit with Name to create the Surname block Mix Dust with Water to create the Mud block Mix Mud with Fire to create the Brick block Mix Brick with Fire to create the Kiln block Mix Kiln with Kiln to create Furnace block Finally, mix the Furnace with Dust to create the Iron block

Making Iron is as difficult as creating a Computer in Infinite Craft. However, by following these steps and exercising some patience, you should have no issues crafting it.

Check out more articles:

How to make Baconator in Infinite Craft || How to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft || How to make Europe in Infinite Craft