How to make Food in Infinite Craft

Crafting food in Infinite Craft is a time-consuming process, demanding a series of sequential steps. This process involves combining the fundamental elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind to produce diverse products crucial for achieving the intended outcome. The last stage involves combining Farm and Plant to get the Food block.

This article presents you with a detailed guide to creating Food in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Food in Infinite Craft requires 16 steps. The first 15 steps involve the creation of the two main ingredients, Farm and Plant blocks, required to produce Food.

Here are all the steps you'll need to create the Food block in the game:

Mix the Earth block with the Water block to create the Plant block Mix the Water block with the Fire block to create the Steam block Mix the Fire block with the Wind block to create the Smoke block Mix the Steam block with the Smoke block to create the Cloud block Mix the Cloud block with the Water block to create the Rain block Mix the Water block with the Earth block to create the Plant block Mix the Plant block with the Plant block to create the Tree block Mix the Tree block with the Tree block to create the Forest block Mix the Forest block with the Tree block to create the Wood Mix the Wood with the Tree block to create the Paper block Mix the Paper block with the Wind block to create the Kite block Mix the Fire block with the Water block to create the Steam block Mix the Steam block with the Kite block to create the Engine block Mix the Earth block with the Engine block to create the Tractor block Mix the Earth block with the Tractor block to create the Farm block Finally, mix the Farm block with the Plant block to create the Food block

This process is definitely simpler than crafting the Computer in Infinite Craft, which demands 36 steps.

