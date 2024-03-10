How to make Sun in Infinite Craft

Creating the Sun in Infinite Craft is among the most basic, but tricky tasks that players undertake. This is because they require players' excellent grip on wordplay and puzzle-solving skills. Moreover, if you're a newcomer to the title, you may find discovering new blocks all the more difficult. Since experimentation is the key to creating new items, you should try new word combinations to create different things.

Although some word combinations won't make much sense initially, dissecting them will clarify things. For example, the fusion of Plant and Jordan yields a Basketball in Infinite Craft, as the game associates the former with a factory and the latter with the brand, ultimately creating Basketball.

To help you understand the game, this article will discuss how you can create the Sun in Infinite Craft.

A complete guide to creating Sun in Infinite Craft

Create Sun in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Creating the Sun in Infinite Craft is relatively easy, involving five steps and multiple new block formations. Following are the steps to create the mentioned entity:

Add the Earth with the Water to create the Plant

Add the Plant with the Wind to create the Dandelion

Add the Earth with the Wind to create the Dust

Add the Dust with the Earth to create the Planet

Add the Dandelion with the Planet to create the Sun

After creating the Sun, you can create other new entities in Infinite Craft by adding the appropriate blocks to the mentioned one.

Different combinations of Sun in Infinite Craft that you can try

Here are some new blocks you can create after creating the Sun:

Add the Sun with the Water and create the Rainbow

Add the Sun with the Fire and create the Solar

Add the Sun with the Wind and create the Sunflower

Add the Sun with the Stone and create the Statue

Add the Sun with the Statue and create the Sphinx

Add the Sun with the Tree and create the Fruit

Add the Sun with the Wine and create the Hangover

Add the Sun with the Holy Water and create the Angel

Add the Sun with the Planet and create the Solar System

Add the Sun with the Life and create the Day

Add the Sun with the Human and create the Vampire

Add the Sun with the Mummy and create the Pharaoh

Add the Sun with the Rainbow and create the Rain

Add the Sun with the Solar and create the Star

Add the Sun with the Statue and create the Pyramid

Add the Sun with the Fruit and create the Raisin

Add the Sun with the Angel and create the Halo

Add the Sun with the Day and create the Night

Add the Sun with the Vampire and create the Bat

Add the Sun with the Star and create the Supernova

Add the Sun with the Night and create the Moon

Add the Sun with the Supernova and create the Black Hole

Add the Sun with the Moon and create the Eclipse

These are a few examples to help you understand how the game functions.