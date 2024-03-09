How to make Death in Infinite Craft

Crafting Death in Infinite Craft (IC) requires a creative mindset. Experimentation plays a key role in constructing blocks in the title, as the process often involves combinations that may not make much sense. For example, combining Jordan with Plant creates Basketball in Infinite Craft.
This guide discusses how you can create Death in the game.
A complete guide to creating a Death in Infinite Craft
Creating Death in Infinite Craft requires multiple blocks, which can make the process confusing for some players.
Follow these instructions to craft Death in the game:
- Step 1: Combine Earth with Wind and create Dust
- Step 2: Combine Earth with Dust and create Planet
- Step 3: Combine Dust with Dust and create Sand
- Step 4: Combine Sand with Sand and create Desert
- Step 5: Combine Desert with Planet and create Mars
- Step 6: Combine Mars with Earth and create Life
- Step 7: Combine Life and Earth and create Human
- Step 8: Combine Desert with Water and create Oasis
- Step 9: Combine Oasis with Human and create Mummy
- Step 10: Combine Mummy with Human and create Zombie
- Step 11: Combine Zombie with Life and create Death
Although some of these fusions may not make much sense, dissecting them can help you understand why the game yields a block from a certain combination.
After creating Death, you can go on to craft other blocks in the game, such as Grave and Voldemort.
Different entities to create using Death in Infinite Craft
Here are a few entities you can create using Death in the game:
- Add Death with Bacon to create Baconator
- Add Death with Earth to create Grave
- Add Death with Harry Potter to create Voldemort
- Add Death with Clown to create Joker
- Add Death with Dating to create Marriage
- Add Death with Cyborg to create Terminator
- Add Death with Destruction to create Apocalypse
- Add Death with Divorce to create Widow
- Add Death with Farm to create Crop
- Add Death with Adam to create Alive
- Add Death with Elon Musk to create Tesla
- Add Death with Death to create Grim Reaper
