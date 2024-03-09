How to make Death in Infinite Craft

Crafting Death in Infinite Craft (IC) requires a creative mindset. Experimentation plays a key role in constructing blocks in the title, as the process often involves combinations that may not make much sense. For example, combining Jordan with Plant creates Basketball in Infinite Craft.

This guide discusses how you can create Death in the game.

Create Death in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Creating Death in Infinite Craft requires multiple blocks, which can make the process confusing for some players.

Follow these instructions to craft Death in the game:

Step 1: Combine Earth with Wind and create Dust

Step 2: Combine Earth with Dust and create Planet

Step 3: Combine Dust with Dust and create Sand

Step 4: Combine Sand with Sand and create Desert

Step 5: Combine Desert with Planet and create Mars

Step 6: Combine Mars with Earth and create Life

Step 7: Combine Life and Earth and create Human

Step 8: Combine Desert with Water and create Oasis

Step 9: Combine Oasis with Human and create Mummy

Step 10: Combine Mummy with Human and create Zombie

Step 11: Combine Zombie with Life and create Death

Although some of these fusions may not make much sense, dissecting them can help you understand why the game yields a block from a certain combination.

After creating Death, you can go on to craft other blocks in the game, such as Grave and Voldemort.

Different entities to create using Death in Infinite Craft

Here are a few entities you can create using Death in the game:

Add Death with Bacon to create Baconator

Add Death with Earth to create Grave

Add Death with Harry Potter to create Voldemort

Add Death with Clown to create Joker

Add Death with Dating to create Marriage

Add Death with Cyborg to create Terminator

Add Death with Destruction to create Apocalypse

Add Death with Divorce to create Widow

Add Death with Farm to create Crop

Add Death with Adam to create Alive

Add Death with Elon Musk to create Tesla

Add Death with Death to create Grim Reaper

