How to make Bird in Infinite Craft

In this article, we're going to show you how to craft the element Bird in Infinite Craft. Who doesn't love avians? They're great. Unless they're pooping on your car or flying into your face while you're on a rollercoaster, or you find yourself in an Alfred Hitchcock movie. But, other than that, they're great.

Once you unlock Bird, you'll be able to unlock all sorts of bird-related things. We'll go over what those are shortly. For now, let's focus on the steps you need to create the object in the first place. Don't worry, this guide is pretty short.

Infinite Craft: How to make Bird

If you're just starting Infinite Craft for the first time, you won't have a long way to go to make Bird. The final combination is just Kite and Wind — the latter of which you begin the game with, anyway. See? Look how much time you're already saving. You could probably go make a sandwich if you wanted. Go ahead. You've earned it.

That just leaves Kite. That one is made by combining China and Wind. What, you didn't know the kite was invented in China? Well, it was. It's OK, I literally just found that out, like, two minutes ago.

So, now we need China. No problem. Let's start from the top.

Combine two Water to make Lake. Add another Water to that to make Ocean. Take that Ocean and slap Earth on to it. Now you have Island. Combine two Island and you get Continent. Put that aside for a moment, and make Mountain by mixing Earth and Earth. Grab that Continent you made earlier and mix it with that Mountain to make Asia. Now, add Earth to that and you've made China. All that's left is to Combine China with Wind to make Kite, then Kite with Wind.

And there you have it. Bird.

Now that you've unlocked our fine feathered friends, let's see what we can make with them.

So many birds... and other things (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Bird combined with:

Itself creates Flock .

. Alien creates UFO .

creates . America creates Bald Eagle .

creates . Batman creates Robin .

creates . Beach creates Seagull .

creates . Spider creates Bat .

creates . Pirate creates Parrot .

creates . Prison creates Jailbird .

creates . Rain creates Rainbow .

creates . Ninja creates Sparrow.

There are plenty more Infinite Craft combinations where those came from. So, get combining and let us know what you come up with in the comments section.

