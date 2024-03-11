How to make Metal in Infinite Craft

Creating Metal in Infinite Craft (IC) is among the most mind-bending tasks and requires multiple block combinations. The game is all about creating new blocks using wordplay and puzzle-solving skills. The combinations themselves often don't make much sense. For example, combining Plant with Jordan forms Basketball in Infinite Craft, as the title associates the former with a factory and the latter with the brand.

This article discusses how to create Metal in Infinite Craft.

A complete guide to creating Metal in Infinite Craft

Create Metal (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Crafting Metal in Infinite Craft is an arduous task, as it involves 12 steps. Here is a step-by-step guide to creating it:

Step 1: Add the Water to the Fire and create the Steam

Step 2: Add the Steam to the Fire and create the Engine

Step 3: Add the Engine to the Wind and create the Windmill

Step 4: Add the Windmill to the Fire and create the Energy

Step 5: Add the Energy to the Engine and create the Car

Step 6: Add the Earth to the Water and create the Plant

Step 7: Add the Plant to the Plant and create the Tree

Step 8: Add the Tree to the Fire and create the Ash

Step 9: Add the Ash to the Car and create the Rust

Step 10: Add the Rust to the Rust and create the Iron

Step 11: Add the Iron to the Iron and create the Steel

Step 12: Add the Steel to the Steel and create the Metal

You can create various new entities by combining certain blocks with Metal in Infinite Craft.

Different combinations of Metal in Infinite Craft that you can try

Here are the combinations required to create new blocks with Metal:

Add the Metal to the Metal and create the Gold

Add the Metal to the Gold and create the Coin

Add the Metal to the Fire and create the Sword

Add the Metal to the Sword and create the Knight

Add the Metal to the Samurai and create the Katana

Add the Metal to the Knight and create the Armor

Add the Metal to the Wind and create the Aeroplane

Add the Metal to the Earth and create the Plow

Add the Metal to the Tree and create the Axe

Add the Metal to the Dandelion and create the Clock

Add the Metal to the Wine and create the Goblet

Add the Metal to the Holy Water and create the Chainmail

Check out this link to learn how to create Sun in Infinite Craft.