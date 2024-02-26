How to make Continent in Infinite Craft

Some of my favorite Infinite Craft element types to unlock are geography-based. Countries, cities, and even other planets (wait, does that count as geography?), it's always fun to see what you can create with, say, the USA, Germany, or Mars.

If you're looking to unlock countries, it helps to first create the continent they're on. And, to do that, you will need to unlock Continent. I probably didn't need to tell you that, but there it is.

So, if you're like me — and I know I am — and you want to unlock some geography stuff in Infinite Craft, here are the steps to take.

Infinite Craft: How to make Continent

While the steps to reach Continent are pretty short — there are about four overall - they allow you to unlock three other elements. So, this is one of those value-packed Infinite Craft guides. You're welcome.

The final step, for those into the whole brevity thing, is combining two Island elements together. If you don't have that yet, well, here you go:

Combine two Water elements to create Lake. Two Lakes mixed together create Ocean. Combine Ocean with Earth, and you get Island. Finally, Island and Island will get you Continent.

Other recipes with Continent in Infinite Craft

All seven continents and a dinosaur (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Now that you have Continent, let's look at what you can craft using it. We will demonstrate how to make each Continent, plus a few extras:

Continent combined with...

combined with... Itself creates Pangea .

. Asteroid creates Dinosaur .

creates . Temple produces Atlantis .

produces . Cheese makes Europe .

makes . Chopsticks produces Asia .

produces . Diamond creates Australia .

creates . Doctor produces Africa .

produces . Canada produces North America , eh?

produces , eh? Penguin produces Antarctica.

South America is a bit trickier. As far as we've been able to tell, it's the only continent you can't create directly with Continent. You can, however, use two of the elements listed above to do it.

Pangea (Continent x 2) combined with North America (Canada + Continent) will create South America.

And with that, you should be on your way to creating all sorts of new elements. Mix and match and see what you come up with — and don't hesitate to share them in the comments once you do.

