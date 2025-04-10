How to make Hermit Crab Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified Apr 10, 2025 18:40 GMT
Socerer Hat Hermit Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/@GreymaneGames)
Socerer Hat Hermit Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@GreymaneGames)

Hermit Crab Pasta is a mouth-watering dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This three-star entree is an excellent main course and is quite easy to cook. Once this dish has been made, it will be added to the Storybook Vale collection in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The meal can be sold for 2,808 Star Coins or consumed for 5,000 energy points.

Here is a complete list of all the ingredients required to prepare this recipe Hermit Crab Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley, along with how to collect all the items.

Recipe to make the Hermit Crab Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All ingredients to make Sorcerer Hat Hermit Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@GreymaneGames)
All ingredients to make Sorcerer Hat Hermit Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@GreymaneGames)

The Hermit Crab Pasta is a three-star meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley and is categorized as an entree. You require three items to curate this recipe, which are:

  • 1x Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab
  • 1x Wheat
  • 1x Any spice

You can get the ingredients from the following locations:

  1. The first and most important item in this dish is the Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab, which is a type of seafood. It can be caught by fishing in the gold pools in The Blind. You must take your fishing rod and go on a short fishing trip.
  2. Wheat, the second ingredient in this recipe, can be grown by purchasing Wheat seeds from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow and Ancient's Landing for one Star Coin. Once sowed, it will take one minute to grow.
  3. The third ingredient in this meal can be any spice of your choice. You can use any ingredient that qualifies as a spice. If you don't have any, forage it via exploration or buy one from Goofy's Stall. Some examples of spices include Ambrosia, Basil, and Cinnamon.
Once all the ingredients have been acquired, go to a cooking station, put them all in a pot, and start cooking this delicious meal.

