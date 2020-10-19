How to make Madden 21 stop crashing 

Madden 21 is the latest football simulation game. Each year, Madden releases with a new edition, adding just a bit more from the year prior. Players jump at the chance to try any new story mode, franchise mode, or Ultimate Team features. Like every game, though, Madden has had some issues.

A huge issue across all platforms is crashing. PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players have all run into crashing issues with the newest Madden title. It could be anything from needing an update, having damaged software, or just simply a random game bug. Whatever the case, it can more than likely be fixed.

Ways to prevent Madden 21 from crashing

Power cycle your system

Whether you play on PC, PS4, or Xbox One, this is a great place to start. Completely shut down whatever system you play Madden 21 on. Don't just restart the device, shut it down and wait around one full minute. Even unplug the system from the outlet to really make sure it works. Once that is done, plug it back in, start it up, and check to see if Madden 21 does not crash any further.

Install updates

Some games can still be played without updating. The games just prevent any new features or online play from happening. Madden 21 sees a lot of single players each year that don't go anywhere near the multiplayer functions. Updating the game on any system could be the key to preventing any more freezing or crashing. These updates could very well hold the patch that fixes whatever issue Madden 21 is having.

Reinstall the game

This may very well be the last solution, but could easily be the most effective. Depending on your internet connection, this could take a bit of time. Uninstall the game, make sure all of the files are deleted, and simply start over. Install Madden 21 again on your PC, PS4, or Xbox One. This will make sure any corrupted files have been replaced and that the latest update to the game is applied.