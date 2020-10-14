The full guide to Ultimate Team in Madden 21 

The Madden franchise is a yearly staple. Every year, just prior to the NFL season beginning, EA Sports releases a new Madden for football fans everywhere to simulate their own football journeys. The game brings roster changes, updated mechanics, and new ways to experience the game.

Each year, hardcore fans look forward to the Madden Ultimate Team mode. Madden 21 is no different, with a stellar Ultimate Team edition in which player cards are collected in order to create, yes, the Ultimate Team. For new Madden players, this can be a bit overwhelming.

Madden 21 Ultimate Team guide

MUT Captains

(Image Credit: EA Sports)

In Madden Ultimate Team, players are given the option of four captains. Madden 21's choices are RB Eddie George, DT La'Roi Glover, WR Ed McCaffrey, and CB Aeneas Williams. It is important to make this decision based on team needs.

The RB and WR positions are vast, with many stellar players more than likely being released as the year progresses. You are able to swap out MUT Captains throughout the year, so if your first choice doesn't end up doing the job you'd like, there's no need to worry.

Roster Building

(Image Credit: EA Sports)

It is very important to plug in players that will benefit your team in Madden 21. Just because they have a higher overall MUT rating does not mean they are the best option. Players need to fit the offensive or defensive style of your team. This means getting an RB who can catch if that's your style, or a QB who can run if you intend on having that type of offense.

Overall roster depth is an important part of Madden Ultimate Team. Players have stamina that drains, which makes them less effective. Ensure you have a back up that is just as viable. Again though, make sure the back up player fits the overall play style that you are going for.

Make a game plan, find players that fit that game plan, and stick with it. This will allow you to practice rather than finding yourself trying so many new things. You won't be able to master a dozen different play styles.

Gameplay

(Image Credit: EA Sports)

Great gameplay will always win over someone who makes silly mistakes with a 99 overall team. Find some plays that work and start from there. As you figure out what works, find variations, or similar plays to that, in order to continue building what you are comfortable with.

Online Madden players can be brutal when it comes to defending obvious plays. Think of some things out of the box that you can sneak in there when the situation calls for it. Don't use the same play over and over on 3rd down. Don't always try to the same run on 1st and goal throughout the game. Make your Madden opponent really use their brain to figure you out.

Stick with it and have fun

(Image Credit: EA Sports)

Sticking with Madden Ultimate Team is important. Leaving the game for a while and returning will be overwhelming. New additions to the MUT mode will be made quite often. This means that several new players that could fit your roster have been missed out on, and you are stuck with an outdated player who may have lost some of their rating.

Having fun is also important. You are going to run into players that are leagues above you. That is just how Madden works . There are hardcore players who won't ever lose. Instead of getting frustrated and giving up, tweak some things, jump back in there, and aim for that victory. Enjoy building a team that works for you rather than going for what's simply popular. Open some packs, get excited, and have a good time with it.