To make Mars in Infinite Craft, you must forget the rolling plains and lush greenery. Terraforming a red titan isn't child's play in Infinite Craft. But fear not, intrepid crafter, we have you covered. While sculpting a celestial body might seem like a cosmic undertaking, crafting your own Mars is surprisingly within reach.

In this guide, we'll break down the steps to transform your world into the rusty realm of the red planet. Prepare to unleash your inner terraformer because we're about to launch you on a mission to Mars in Infinite Craft!

Here's how to make Mars in Infinite Craft

Making Mars in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Infinite Craft, known for its expansive sandbox, lets you build beyond the earthly realm. That's right, you can craft the rusty majesty of Mars! Here are the steps you must follow to transform your world into the iconic red planet:

Combine Wind and Earth to make Dust. Combine Dust and Water to make Mud. Combine Dust and Earth to make Clay. Combine Clay and Clay to make Brick. Combine Dust and Earth to make Planet. Combine Planet and Brick to make Mars.

And in just six simple steps, you have your celestial neighbor ready in your virtual world.

Other recipes with Mars in Infinite Craft

Many items can be created from Mars in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

While Mars may seem like a celestial body out of reach, the ingredients you can craft from it have considerable scientific logic behind them. Here are some of the combinations you can make from Mars:

Mars + Water = Venus

= Mars + Man = Martian (finally, we have aliens)

= (finally, we have aliens) Mars + Earth = Life

= Mars + Plant = Potato (farming is possible on Mars, confirmed)

= (farming is possible on Mars, confirmed) Mars + Stone = Meteor

= Mars + Pencil = Rover

= Mars + Pig = Warthog

With your very own Mars sculpted and ready for exploration, the creative odyssey truly begins! This miniature red world can be the launchpad for a Martian colony, a testing ground for terraforming techniques, or even a dramatic backdrop for epic space adventures.

Channel your inner John Carter and let your imagination roam free. Infinite Craft offers a vast sandbox, so grab your pickaxe and metaphorical raygun - the Martian frontier awaits.

