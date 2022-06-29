How to make money in MX vs ATV Legends

MX vs ATV Legends brings the iconic racing game franchise to next-gen consoles with plenty of new features and updates. The seventh entry in the series, which was key to the PlayStation 2's library, keeps things fresh for both fans and newcomers.

The game features a detailed campaign mode along with plenty of individual races and unique challenges. Like most racing games, the newest motocross and ATV crossover tasks players with unlocking all the vehicles. To buy every vehicle, players must earn a ton of the game's unlockable currency Motorcoin.

Earning Motorcoin in MX vs ATV Legends

MX vs ATV Legends puts its players behind the wheel of the traditional motocross and all-terrain vehicles but also introduces utility task vehicles. With such a huge pool of automobiles and add-ons, players will need to make all the cash they can.

Players can earn Motorcoin through the game's career mode, which features three sections. Going through the motocross, ATV, and UTV sections will put players through tons of races that pay out money to the winner.

Every race in the game's single-player campaign will pay out some amount of Motorcoin. The amount of cash players will earn will vary based on performance in the race. A first-place finish will reward a ton of cash, but a fifth or sixth place will still grant some cash.

Players can replay missions and shoot for the highest position to earn more cash. Pulling away from every race with a first-place trophy will ensure players have all the Motorcoin they need.

What is Motorcoin good for in MX vs ATV Legends?

MX vs ATV Legends features many racing game standards without looking into the dozens of DLC offerings. The multitude of off-road options is the main use for Motorcoin, but there are other things worth buying.

Each new vehicle costs a significant amount of coins, anywhere from 5,000 to 25,000. Individual races won't typically provide enough cash to buy a single vehicle, so saving up is key. The most expensive UTVs could take hours and numerous first-place finishes to earn.

Beyond buying vehicles, there are a few other ways to spend smaller amounts of Motorcoin. Players can purchase gear that will improve the performance of their vehicles on the track. This can give racers the edge in almost any scenario with the right setup.

Players can also spend their Motorcoin on Tunes, which can improve a vehicle's stats. Vehicles have six stats: Power, Traction, Suspension, Handling, Brakes, and Stunts. Tunes can improve six parts: Engine, Clutch, Chassis, Suspension, Traction, and Brakes.

Tuning and putting on new parts is important to customizing and improving vehicles on the track. Spending cash on tuning might not be as exciting as buying new vehicles, but improving performance is cost-effective and improves the chances of victory.

MX vs ATV Legends works like most racing games, win races to earn money to buy better stuff to win more races. Jump into the new entry in the franchise and do some off-roading.

