How to make your party attack one target in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a game about bringing a team of powerful adventurers to explore the world and battle gigantic foes. Though gear and levels are crucial to growing stronger, the real way to become more powerful is to build the right team.

Monolith Soft's JRPG franchise is known for doing many things much bigger. Its map is enormous, and its adventuring party is often gigantic. Herding a crew of NPC warriors can be challenging in the heat of battle, but, luckily, the game gives players the tools to work with their team.

Turning team on single foe in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 users know they'll lead a team of six with a single hero character in charge. They also likely know that the team will be up against dozens of enemies.

Gamers will grow more powerful if they can command their allies to take out individual foes.

In the battle, press and hold the ZL button to pull up the Tactics Menu. It is key to combat because it features all the orders a player can shout to their team.

From the Tactics Menu, they can find the Focus Attacks option. It's at the top of the four options on the left side of the menu. Users must elect this option to focus the party's attacks on the foe that the hero is currently targeting.

Focusing attacks on a single foe does leave the party open to attacks from other enemies. They should keep an eye on the blue lines extended from enemies to party members and be sure to keep tanks and defenders in line.

Gamers have to consider taking on the party's main tank role while focusing the team's attacks on ensuring that the party stays alive. Anything targeted by the party's focused attacks will likely be destroyed quickly, but they need to remain aware of the surrounding enemies.

Changing targets in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Since there are often so many enemies on the field in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players need to stay alert. Luckily, Focus Attack is more like a toggle than a command and can be used on different foes.

By pressing L or R in the heat of battle, they can switch which monster they are currently targeting. Since Focus Attack is guided by the hero's targeting system, this will also change the target of the entire party.

Users who want to keep their entire party focused on picking off foes one by one can simply leave Focus Attack on. Consistently switching enemies while the party turns them into a paste is a great way to lead the party to victory.

The biggest risk to this strategy is the attacking capabilities of other enemies on the field. Gamers should look around regularly to ensure the party isn't wasting their time while an even greater foe lurks.

The Focus Attack option is only one tactical move in Xenoblade Chronicles 3's great party gameplay. When readers need to crush an enemy quickly, they can turn the team's might in their direction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far