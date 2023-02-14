How to make your plants grow faster in Hogwarts Legacy

The process of brewing potions or growing your own plants in Hogwarts Legacy is quite time-consuming. When brewing or spending your time in Herbology, you will see a timer above your pot and cauldrons that shows the amount of time it will take for the potion to brew or for the plant to fully grow.

Potion brewing and plant growing do not happen instantly in the game, which some Wizarding World fans found to be one of the more annoying aspects of the RPG.

However, there are certain ways that you can increase the yield as well as reduce the time it takes to grow your plants in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hence, today’s guide goes over some of the steps that you can take to have an easier time growing your plants in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy gardening guide: There are two primary ways to make your plants grow faster

There are primarily two ways that you can go about decreasing the plant growth time in Hogwarts Legacy. The first is to upgrade to more Potting Stations, and the second is to invest a fair bit in fertilizers.

1) Acquiring multiple potting stations

Getting more potting stations for your Room of Requirements will not necessarily decrease the time it takes to grow one plant. However, it will allow you to grow multiple plants at the same time, which will increase the yield for the same amount of time invested.

As you make your way through the Hogwarts Legacy narrative, you will be able to unlock potting stations during your first Herbology Class and then in the Room of Requirements. You can then make your way to the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade to purchase Potting Table blueprints that will help you add more pots to your station.

Here is a list of all the Pot blueprints and the number of Galleons required to purchase them:

Large Pot Spellcraft: 1000 Gold

Two Large Pots Spellcraft: 3000 Gold

Medium Pot Spellcraft: 750 Gold

Two Medium Pots Spellcraft: 1500 Gold

Three Medium Pots Spellcraft: 3000 Gold

Three Small Pots Spellcraft: 400 Gold

Five Small Pots Spellcraft: 2500 Gold

While the blueprints are quite expensive, they are some of the most worthwhile investments in the game.

2) Making use of Fertilizers

Fertilizers will be your go-to when it comes to reducing plant growth times in Hogwarts Legacy. You can buy this resource from The Magic Neep and Dogweed & Deathcap shop for 300 Gold each.

Alternatively, you will be able to get a steady supply of it by making a Dung Composter, investing 1000 Galleons to buy its blueprints from Tomes and Scrolls, and setting that up in your Vivarium.

This will produce a unit of Fertilizer every five minutes, making it one of the best ways to get the resource in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fertilizer significantly reduces the time it takes to grow and harvest your plants. Hence, if you are in a hurry when gardening, this resource, along with multiple pots, should be your go-to.

