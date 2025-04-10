How to make Potato Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gameloft's Disney Dreamlight Valley is full of fun activities that players can enjoy at their leisure, among which cooking is especially beloved by many. In this game, Potato Puffs is a flavorsome 3-star appetizer that you can prepare with three specific ingredients. Once your dish is ready, you can sell it for some Star Coins or consume it to gain Energy points instead.
In this article, we have explained how/where to get the three required ingredients and combine them to make Potato Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Recipe for Potato Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Potato Puffs is a three-star meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means it requires three ingredients to make. You'll need the following:
- 1x Potato
- 1x Egg
- 1x Cheese
Now, let's look at how or where to get them:
- Potato: The most essential ingredient for this meal, Potatoes can be grown after purchasing Potato Seeds for 55 Star Coins a piece from Goofy's Stall in the Forgotten Lands and Wild Tangle biomes. Once planted, a seed will take 35 minutes to grow into a Potato. There's also a chance you can buy fully-grown Potatoes for 189 Star Coins per unit from the Forgotten Lands stall.
- Egg: You can purchase Eggs from Chez Remy for 220 Star Coins a piece once you have completed the "A Restaurant Makeover" quest.
- Cheese: The third and last ingredient, Cheese, can also be bought from Chez Remy for 180 Star Coins. However, like with Eggs, you'll first need to complete the "A Restaurant Makeover" quest and help Remy set up his restaurant in order to access it.
Once you have collected the three ingredients for this appetizer, simply go over to any nearby cooking station and put them all in a pot. The dish should be ready in a short while. Now, you can sell it for 736 Star Coins or consume it to replenish your Energy by 1,333 points.
That concludes our guide to making Potato Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
