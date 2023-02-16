How to make Ronald Weasley’s wand in Hogwarts Legacy easily

Since Ronald Weasley is such a popular character in the world of Harry Potter, it's understandable why players would want to replicate his wand in Hogwarts Legacy. There is, however, one small issue with this because Ron has owned two different wands throughout the entire series.

Unfortunately, players cannot purchase Ronald Weasley's wand in Hogwarts Legacy. However, given the plethora of wand customization options available, building this wand from scratch shouldn't be that difficult.

Choosing the appropriate Wand Core and Wood Type for Ronald Weasley's wand in Hogwarts Legacy is important.

Players must make their way to Ollivander's at Hogsmeade to get their wands in Hogwarts Legacy. At this point, players will be presented with two choices. They can either import the wand they got from completing the quiz on the Wizarding World website or get a randomly assigned wand at Ollivander's shop.

After this step, players will be given the option to customize the characteristics of their wand. To get Ronald Weasley's wand, here are the items that they will have to select.

Wand Style: Soft Spiral (Light Brown Variation)

Wood Type: Willow

Wand Length: 14 and 1/2 Inches

Wand Flexibility: Whippy

Wand Core: Unicorn Hair

Players need to note that the abovementioned customizations will yield the second Ronald Weasley wand used in the Harry Potter series. The first wand that he used wasn't his. It belonged to his elder brother Charles Weasley and was handed down to him. The wand broke quite early during their second year at Hogwarts and malfunctioned quite a few times, almost forcing him to get a new one later.

Once players finalize their selection, they can go ahead and make the purchase. However, players should remember that once they've made their choice, they won't be able to change it. They will have to start a new playthrough to select a new wand. The only thing players will be able to change are the wand handles.

When it comes to wand customization in Hogwarts Legacy, the number of choices is staggering, and players can come up with some unique combinations when it comes to creating a wand special to them.

Does wand customization offer any gameplay benefits in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, all these customizations are purely cosmetic. No additional benefits are associated with this elaborate wand customization system in Hogwarts Legacy. With that said, players can design their wand to look like some of their favorite characters from the Harry Potter series because it adds a nice touch to the game. And with the elaborate customization options present, it shouldn't be challenging to replicate most wands featured in the series.

What is absent in the series is the presence of a moral system. Players can use Unforgivable Curses without any repercussions. There's a reason these curses were termed 'unforgivable,' but that point seems to be missing here. Either way, these three curses are the most powerful spells in the game and can easily clear out large groups of enemies quickly.

