How to get Hogwarts Legacy Fan Club items?

With the Hogwarts Legacy release date almost here, players from all over the globe are already gearing up to step into the wizarding world. While the Deluxe Edition comes with certain cosmetic bonuses, there are some additional items that everyone can unlock in-game without having to spend any money.

These cosmetic items can be accessed through a particular website that sorts players into one of the four houses after they've answered some questions. Not only that, they can also select their wands through a selection ceremony on the website itself. So, what is this website and what are the cosmetic rewards that it offers?

Fan Club website allows players to get robes and a wand in Hogwarts Legacy

The Harry Potter Fan Club website and can be accessed here. To unlock the in-game cosmetics, follow these steps:

You will have to either create an account on the Harry Potter Fan Club or sign in to their already existing account.

Once signed it, you will have to complete the Sorting Ceremony quiz by clicking on the Get Sorted Now button.

After completing the Sorting Ceremony, you will have to complete the Wand Ceremony by clicking on the Discover your Wand button at the bottom of the page.

With both these ceremonies now out of the way, you will have to then return to this page and then link your Hogwarts Legacy Fan Club account to their WB account.

In case you don't have a WB account, you will be prompted to create one.

After completing the aforementioned steps, players will have to head into the appearance customization menu in Hogwarts Legacy. All associated Fan Club cosmetics should be located under this menu itself.

They include a robe that represents the house that the player has been sorted into, through the website, and a wand. Apart from that, a mask is also being given away as a free cosmetic item, but that isn't aligned with any of the houses.

Players who order the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy will also receive the following items:

Thestral Mount - a skeletal horse with wings. Rumor has it that people who've seen death are the only ones who can see Threstals.

Dark Arts cosmetic set

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

Onyx Hippogriff mount - a mythical creature with the body of a horse and the head and wings of an eagle.

Deluxe Edition owners will also get a 72 hour early access, but that is restricted to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC only. Older consoles like the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One will receive the game at a later date, but without any early access.

When does the Hogwarts Legacy early access go live?

Hogwarts Legacy is slated for release on February 10, 2023. Since the Deluxe Edition early access begins 72 hours before the release, players who preorder it will be able to access the game on February 7, 2023.

While preload options are available for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S devices, it's unclear if PC players will have the option to do the same on their system or not.

