How to make shingles in Valheim

Shingles have added a new layer to home design in Valheim with the Hearth and Home update, but they aren't exactly easy to create. While the recipe is simple, the central resource is undoubtedly dangerous to pursue in Valheim.

Considering shingles are a new addition to Valheim for house structure recipes, it only makes sense that one of the new resources would be at its core. That resource is tar, and the only way to obtain tar is to explore entire tar pits.

Gather tar to start building shingles

Before getting into how users can find tar pits themselves, it's important to note how they can make the shingles so resources can be prepared. The shingles recipe is as simple as two wood and one tar, as long as the workbench is in range. With the new update, plenty of structures can be crafted that utilize a shingle base.

Finding wood should be easy enough for all players, and it's even likely that an obliterator is needed to get rid of excess wood storage within a long-term settlement. The far more challenging aspect of the shingles recipe and other Dark Wood recipes will be to collect as much tar in Valheim as possible.

Where to find tar in Valheim to build shingles

Tar is the main ingredient for many of the new recipes in the Valheim Hearth and Home update. Shingles and structures with shingles are not exempt from that fact, and gamers who want to build them will need to find tar.

There is only one biome that tar pits can be found in the Plains biome. Anyone who has spent their fair share of time in Valheim will know that the Plains biome is the fifth and most challenging to explore. Fuling and new tar creatures can be found roaming in the Plains and around the tar pits.

Also Read

To create all of the structures with shingles in bulk, players will need to collect plenty of tar, and it can only be found in Plains biomes that weren't explored after the update went live. Otherwise, the seed will need to be copied for an exact tar location.

Once tar is picked up, the recipe for shingles will be unlocked in Valheim, and they can be created to the users' heart's content.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Ravi Iyer