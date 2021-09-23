How to make a spice rack in Valheim

Food is one aspect of Valheim that was updated through the Hearth and Home update, and the spice rack is a brand new addition. The spice rack itself is an upgrade that allows for even more options for food in the game.

One of the best parts of the spice rack is the new opportunities for food after it's crafted and placed. More recipes will be unlocked for players to make, and crafting the rack won't require too many resources. That means in a new world, it won't take long to gain access to the new section of cooking in Valheim.

Ingredients required to make a spice rack in Valheim:

5 Mushrooms

3 Dandelions

3 Thistle

3 Turnip

2 Carrots

Workbench

Most of the ingredients can easily be found early on in Valheim, especially because they are all foraged items. However, the turnips and the carrots will need to be grown, making the process longer than usual.

After the player gathers the items and crafts the spice rack with the workbench in range, it's time to place the new structure. Similarly, in structures like the workbench, the spice rack needs to be placed near a cauldron.

Placing the rack directly near a cauldron will open up new recipes for players. It works as an upgrade in the same way that other promotions around a settlement utilize new structures.

The spice rack is part of the food upgrades in Valheim Hearth and Home

When players craft their spice rack, they'll want to ensure that the upgrade hangs from an area near the cauldron. It makes the most sense to make a designated cooking area and place all of the desired structures within that room or the given spot, mainly because there is more than just the new spice rack.

The stone oven is yet another addition that players can work towards for more options in the food department. Valheim has already made food reasonably versatile, but the latest update has truly expanded that.

Stone ovens are used for baking bread in Valheim, with other food upgrades in the game. As mentioned, it should be placed in one area along with all the other cooking structures to save time and resources. With all of them built, players will never go hungry.

