How to make the hot tub in Valheim

Valheim just received a new update called Hearth and Home, which added graphical fixes, weapon tuning, features and items.

One of the items added to Valheim that players are most excited about is the new hot tub. This new piece of furniture can make one's base look luxurious or just plain relaxing.

Of course, like most items in Valheim, the hot tub doesn't come for free. Players will have to get a hold of all the right supplies. Once they do, they can create the hot tub and enjoy a spa day.

Ingredients and process for crafting a hot tub in Valheim

A player soaking in the hot tub of Valheim. (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

To learn the crafting blueprint for the hot tub in Valheim, you will need to collect tar in the Plains biome from one of the several tar pits. Once that is done, you can begin gathering the proper ingredients.

The ingredients needed to craft the hot tub in Valheim are 20 Wood, 6 Tar, 10 Iron and 8 Stone. Wood can be harvested from any tree. Stone can be gathered from pickaxing the ground.

The Swamp Crypts will hold the Iron you are looking for. Destroy the dirty piles to find Dirty Iron Chunks. Bring them back to your home in Valheim and use the forge to turn it to straight Iron.

You should already know where to locate tar. These are found exclusively in the tar pits of Valheim, but are plentiful. Just beware of the Growths. These poisonous creatures are deadly.

Once you have obtained all of the items for the hot tub, move to the location where you'd like to place it. Equip your Valheim hammer and right-click. This will open up the build menu.

Navigate to the Furniture section of that menu. Find the hot tub in the list of craftable furniture and left-click on it. Construction of your hot tub in Valheim will begin.

After it has been built, you will need to load the furnace with wood. Make sure the furnace part is accessible while building. Burn wood in it and once steam arises from the hot tub, you can relax.

