How to make and use Fish Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking is one of the core gameplay mechanics in Disney Dreamlight Valley where you will be required to spend a great deal of time.

New food recipes will allow you to unlock more residents in the valley and help you improve your friendship level with the residents.

While there are many items in the game that you can make without a problem, certain foods are tricky if you aren’t exactly certain of what you need to do.

One such food item is the Fish Pasta that many in the community are having a fair bit of trouble making. Today’s guide will cover all the ingredients required to make the item in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Making the Fish Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Fish Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will be required to get your hands on the key ingredients: Fish x1, Garlic x1, Wheat x1, and Milk x1.

For the fish, any fish can be used to make the recipe in Disney Dreamligth Valley, hence, you can go around fishing in the Valley and obtain this core ingredient for the dish.

For Garlic, you will be able to obtain them in the Forest of Valor. This ingredient grows naturally in the region, and you can harvest them easily by unlocking them and then making your way to the biome.

Wheat, on the other hand, is something you will be able to grow in your backyard in the valley. By buying seeds and then planting them, you will have a steady supply of them at all times.

You will be able to purchase Milk from Remy at his restaurant; however, to be able to do so, you will first need to complete all of his given quests and unlock him as one of the residents in the valley to have access to his inventory.

Using Fish Pasta in Diensy Dreamlight Valley

Fish Pasta can be used as one of the daily favorite items for one of your residents in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Remy, for example, prefers the dish as one of his daily favorites, hence you will be able to use it to increase your friendship levels with him or with any other resident of the valley.

Additionally, you will be able to use Fish Pasta as a good source of energy restoration as well. Like most food items, this will also be able to replenish the bar, and you will be able to restore a minimum of 1,282 points of energy upon consumption.

However, it’s important to note here that the amount of energy restored by the Fish Pasta will change drastically based on the type of fish that was used for the dish.

While any fish can be used to make it, you might want to use a Swordfish or a Lancetfish to maximize its potency.

Swordfish will restore 3,847 points of your energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, while making the dish with a Lancet fish will help you restore 3,467 points of energy.

