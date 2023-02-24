How to make your way to Lesnaya Station in Atomic Heart?

Atomic Heart transports you to an alternate historical version of the world with the Soviets at the helm of a technological revolution. You will have to make your way to Lesnaya Station to connect with the facility leaders. This mission introduces you to larger hub areas of the world.

You will first need to unlock the gate that lies between you and the road to Lesnaya Station. The quest marker will lead you to the top of the tower and you must interact with a terminal that doesn't allow access to the cameras.

At this juncture, Granny Zina gets in touch with you and you must visit her and then return to interact with this terminal to unlock the gates.

Getting to Lesnaya Train Station in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is a First Person Shooter in the reins of Bioshock and modern Wolfenstein games. You will be fighting tons of robot enemies to uncover the mystery of the technological unrest in Facility 3826. After exiting an underground facility, you will come upon the first open area of the game.

The road to Lesnaya Station is blocked by a security gate and unlocking it requires interaction with a Volan terminal. It is situated in a tower in the area itself and the quest marker will lead you to it. You will encounter some enemies while pursuing this objective, so dispatch them as fast as you can and scale the tower using the elevator.

You must unlock the gate by manipulating the cameras (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Upon interacting with terminal P-3, the game’s protagonist realizes that he is unable to hack the gate's security mechanisms. Granny calls and asks him to visit her and obtain a weapon blueprint. Upon visiting her, a cutscene plays and adds further context to the story.

She resides in a mechanized hut that can move around like a robotic titan and lands next to you within the cutscene. At the end of it, you get the Dominator weapon blueprint. Her house contains a NORA terminal, which helps you to craft this weapon shock pistol.

Exit the house and head back to the tower to interact with the Volan terminal and then click on the northern cameras. All that’s left now is to travel through the unlocked path and follow the quest marker. You can either stop and engage in combat or simply take the vehicle and proceed to Lesnaya Station.

Interacting with the terminal opens up the map (Image via Focus Entertainment)

When you reach the station, a conductor will inform you that your ticket has expired. Head to the area behind the conductor and swim through the liquid pool to reach a dead technician beside whom you can find the ticket. Travel back to conclude this mission and ride the train.

More about Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart comprises a wide variety of weapons to choose from. You can even upgrade P-3’s glove abilities and defeat your foes using Shok, Frostbite, and other attacks. It also acts as a scanner which is useful in locating lootable objects in any spot.

You can choose from the following difficulty settings: Peaceful Atom, Local Malfunction, and Armageddon. If you wish to sit back and soak in the narrative experience of Atomic Heart, then go for Peaceful Atom, which is the easiest difficulty. Alternatively, to get the best combat experience, select Armageddon, the toughest mode.

Atomic Heart is a linear game but features some explorable areas like the Testing Grounds. These are underground facilities consisting of puzzles, loot, and weapon blueprints and are worthy of exploration.

Atomic Hearts is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with a mixed response. You can try out the game if you admire the dystopian world themes mixed with First Person Shooter combat elements.

