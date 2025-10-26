How many checkpoints are there in RV There Yet? (and how they work)

There are 15–20 checkpoints so far in RV There Yet, each marking your survival and steady progress through the unpredictable open roads. RV There Yet measures advancement through these automatic save points scattered across the map. Each checkpoint acts as a milestone in this long road trip, automatically saving your progress as you push deeper into the wild.

Read on to learn more about checkpoints in RV There Yet and how it actually works.

How do checkpoints work in RV There Yet?

Checkpoints in RV There Yet are automatic and tied to exploration rather than manual saves. As you drive or walk into a new region, the game instantly activates a checkpoint without you needing to press any button. You’ll notice your game is saved when the screen pauses briefly or when the sound inside your RV fades for a moment. That small hiccup is the game’s way of telling you your progress is safe.

As you drive or walk into a new region, the game automatically saves your progress (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

Once a checkpoint is activated, you can exit or even crash without losing your latest progress. The next time you load the game, you’ll respawn near your RV or the last safe zone you crossed. Since manual saving isn’t available, these save points are your lifeline, especially when unexpected dangers appear.

Importance of checkpoints in RV There Yet

RV There Yet throws plenty of challenges at you, from wildlife encounters to unpredictable mechanical issues. Without checkpoints, each death or accident would send you back to the beginning. But thanks to this system, your adventure feels steady rather than punishing. Each checkpoint gives a sense of relief and adds rhythm to the game, letting you focus on managing fuel, repairs, and supplies for the next leg of the trip.

The game throws plenty of challenges at you (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

Moreover, these points act as quiet markers of your progress throughout the game. As you pass through various terrain, you can roughly gauge how far you’ve come and how much more remains. It’s a clever way to blend realism with pacing, providing just enough breathing room between hazards.

Can you miss or reload checkpoints in RV There Yet?

No, you can’t miss checkpoints in RV There Yet. They are built into the natural flow of travel, ensuring every player activates them automatically. However, only your most recent checkpoint is kept active. You can’t reload older ones, so every move forward is a commitment.

