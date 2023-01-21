How many hours did Pokimane stream on Twitch in 2022?

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" was amongst the most-watched content creators on the platform in 2022. She also received several accolades last year, including the prestigious Legacy Streamer title at Blaire "QTCinderella's" Streamer Awards 2022.

Imane's fan base grew significantly as well, making her one of the first female personalities on Twitch to amass over nine million followers. However, 2022 was also the year in which she reduced her streaming hours and took a month-long break to address her mental health.

In this article, we'll look at how many hours Pokimane streamed in 2022 and why she cut down on her livestreaming hours.

Pokimane streamed 684 hours on Twitch in 2022

According to statistics by TwitchTracker, the Moroccan-Canadian personality streamed for a total of 684 hours on Twitch in 2022. Interestingly, her followers and viewership growth continued to rise at a steady rate throughout the year.

The OfflineTV co-founder's most successful month last year was back in May when she gained over 623k followers. During a broadcast on May 1, 2022, her channel witnessed a peak viewership of 96,124 fans.

The Twitch star's channel metrics for the year of 2022 (Image via TwitchTracker)

Pokimane spent the majority of her time streaming under the Just Chatting category, accounting for 43.6% of the total hours streamed (298 hours out of 684 hours).

As for video games, she has played 22 different titles, with Valorant, Grand Theft Auto 5, Overwatch 2, Among Us, and Fortnite being her top five. Readers can view some of her most viral gaming moments by checking out this article.

Interestingly, 684 hours is significantly lower than what she streamed in 2021 when she was live on Twitch for over 900 hours. The content creator's month-long hiatus from July 13 to September 1, 2022, was one of the primary reasons for this sudden decrease.

Understanding why Pokimane streamed less in 2022

Imane took to her YouTube channel to upload a video, titled "why I took break + what's next for me," detailing why she streamed relatively less in comparison to previous years.

The 26-year-old streamer revealed that she had lost interest in playing games on-stream, stating that she preferred to play games outside of streaming. Pokimane went on to say that she no longer wanted to be a part of the "rat race" on Twitch:

"Nowadays, when I see things on Twitch... it kind of feels like, 'Been there, done that.' Like, I'm not really, really excited or passionate about much, aside from like generally chatting, connecting with people. IRL streaming is always fun and there will always be games that capture my heart, here and there."

Pokimane expressed her desire to diversify her content beyond Twitch, saying that she enjoyed exploring other social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. She elaborated:

"I've just been enjoying my time exploring other platforms. Like, it's nice to just take a quick Insta Story and share it, and then continue to live on my life. Or sit down for ten minutes and film a little TikTok story time and upload it, and then continue about my day. Like, it's nice to be a little more light-touch, here and there. It's just, I feel like other platforms fit into my lifestyle nowadays a little bit better."

Following her return, Pokimane reduced her livestreams in general, as she only went live three times per week on average. She was live on Twitch for 47 days (from September to December 2022) and streamed for an average of three hours per day.

