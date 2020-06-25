Fortnite: How many hours does tfue have on the game?

Tfue is one of the best and most highly watched Fortnite streamers in the world.

In this article, we will analyze the number of hours that Tfue have on Fortnite.

Credit: fortnite.net

Fortnite has set new benchmarks in the battle royale genre with every update. The game's popularity has increased manifold over the years. Many streamers have come into the limelight just by playing and streaming the game.

Tfue is a popular Fortnite streamer who spends hours streaming the game on various platforms. He streams for more than 7 hours a day, which makes him not only one of the best Fortnite players in the world but also one with a high number of hours.

Tfue gains more than a thousand followers per streaming hour, with an average of more than 200 thousand new viewers every day. Most of his streaming time consists of Fortnite (around 60%). However, he regularly streams other games like the Call of duty: Modern warfare, and other Battle Royale games such as PUBG and the Z1: Battle Royale, as well. In this article, we will analyze the number of hours that Tfue has on Fortnite.

Number of hours Tfue has on Fortnite

Credit: twitchtracker.com

If you take a look at his recent streaming hours, he has streamed on most days of the week. Tfue has a total streaming time of more than 7 hours, out of which at least five are spent playing one of the many games he streams.

Regardless, he manages to play Fortnite for close to 20 hours a week, and that is the reason behind his high rank and boggling number of viewers across Twitch and Youtube.

Credit: twitchmetrics.com

Since he began streaming around 2014, his popularity has grown consistently. Tfue registered almost 5000 streaming hours with nearly 36000 average viewers and a peak viewership of more than 315,000 viewers!

This consistent growth has not just been because of his insane gaming skills. It is also because of his fiery personality. Tfue is very responsive to the viewers and often gives free gifts to those who ask him.

Here, we have the rest of his streaming and Fortnite gaming stats:

Credit: twitchtracker.com

Tfue has not always been in positive news, though. He joined FaZe clan in 2018, which is one of the most popular Fortnite clans.

In March 2018, Tfue filed a lawsuit against the clan, claiming that he was only given 20% of the total earnings. FaZe filed a counter lawsuit alleging defamation and claiming that he was habitually offered better terms, and he always refused or ignored the proposals.

He has a couple of other controversies too, but as they say in the showbiz, no publicity is bad publicity. It has had little influence on his gaming and streaming career.