How many main story missions are there in Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West needs no introduction. The long-awaited sequel to the 2017 blockbuster is already beloved by fans and critics alike.

There are countless hours of content in this new massive open-world offering from Sony and Guerilla Games. The main questline is never the only draw, but it does include some of the best gameplay throughout the experience.

Story quests in Horizon Forbidden West

There are 14 main story quests in Horizon Forbidden West. These quests will take Aloy from the starting area to every corner of the world and teach the player everything they need.

The game's story quests are surrounded by dozens of side missions. Also on the list are a handful of Errands, which are brief requests that typically come from specific NPCs. Finally, some story missions come with interludes, which occur immediately after and typically continue the narrative.

The first story quest, Reach for the Stars, occurs immediately after the opening cutscene and ends with an interlude. These two quests are followed by the game's opening credit sequence, which heralds the freedom of the game's open world.

Players are free to tackle the main quests at their whims. This allows them to take on the game's many complex side activities and craft items to their hearts' content.

Horizon Forbidden West's runtime

There were twenty-two main story quests in Horizon Zero Dawn. Though a lot of this time was taken up by cutscenes or dialogue, there is a substantial decrease in the sequel.

According to the outstanding resource HowLongToBeat.com, it would take a player just over thirty-three hours to beat the 14 main story quests in the new game. The site goes on to state that it would take 87 hours to experience 100% of the game's content.

When compared to the site's look into Horizon Zero Dawn, the new game is substantially longer. HowLongToBeat puts the first game's main storyline at 30.5 hours, with 77 hours for a full completionist run. While the new game's story quests are only 2.5 hours longer, the overall game holds much more content.

The open-world genre has a substantial variance of runtimes. Breath of the Wild for example sits at 50 hours for its main story quests. Ghost of Tsushima clocks in at 24. There's an interesting connotation to a game's storyline length.

Horizon Forbidden West is well known for its lengthy side quests. Many main story quests are dominated by cutscenes and dialogue, but some side quests stand out. Some Horizon side quests feel like full story quests from other games.

